Russo’s delivers pizza high-quality ingredients that anyone can feel good about

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen New York-style Pizza Russo's homemade Pasta

Clean ingredients. True Italian-American. Russo's family commitment.

If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it.” — Anthony Russo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry dominated by speed and convenience, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has stayed rooted in a slower, more deliberate approach — one that values craftsmanship, quality ingredients, and time-honored methods over shortcuts.Founded in 1999 by Chef Anthony Russo, the son of Italian immigrants, Russo’s grew from a family kitchen tradition into a restaurant brand with more than 50 locations across the U.S. and the Middle East. Its philosophy has remained unchanged: cook with honesty, use clean ingredients, and prepare food by hand.A Return to Real PizzaRusso’s approach stands in contrast to much of the fast-food pizza landscape. Every crust is fermented naturally for 24 hours, creating a lighter texture and deeper flavor. The dough is made with unbleached, high-protein flour and no additives or preservatives.Instead of industrial seed oils, Russo’s kitchens rely exclusively on cold-pressed Sicilian extra virgin olive oil (D.O.P.), known for its rich taste and antioxidant properties. The tomato sauce comes from California pear tomatoes packed within hours of harvest, hand-crushed daily at each restaurant. Cheese is sourced from Wisconsin dairies and supplemented with house-made ricotta and fresh mozzarella made on-site.Cooking the Old Way, for the Modern Table“Our dough is alive — it needs time to rest and breathe,” says Chef Anthony Russo. “That’s what gives it a light, digestible crust. Most chains can’t do that because they’re built for speed, not quality.”From handmade ravioli and lasagna to fresh-baked focaccia and tiramisu, nearly every dish at Russo’s is prepared from scratch. The menu blends old-world techniques with modern sensibilities — an approach that’s as much about integrity as it is about flavor.A Cleaner Way to Eat PizzaFor guests, that commitment translates into food that tastes authentic and feels better to eat. Russo’s emphasizes whole, minimally processed ingredients and avoids artificial colors, additives, and frozen dough. “If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it,” says Chef Anthony Russo — a principle that has guided the company since the first pizzeria opened in Houston more than two decades ago.Every entrée is cooked with extra virgin olive oil imported from a century-old family farm in Palermo, Sicily, and all Russo’s locations adhere to the same kitchen standards, ensuring consistency and quality across the brand.About Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian KitchenRusso’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is a Houston-based restaurant group and franchise specializing in authentic Italian cuisine and New York-style pizza. Founded by Chef Anthony Russo, the brand operates more than 50 locations across Texas, California, Oklahoma, and Florida, as well as international restaurants in Mexico City and the United Arab Emirates.For more information, visit www.russosfranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.