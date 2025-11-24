Russo’s Sets Ambitious Plan for 20+ Slice Stores in the Middle East, Creating a Major Franchise Opportunity

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen New York-style Pizza Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – [Insert Date] – Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, the award-winning Texas-based fast casual brand known for authentic Italian cuisine and classic New York–style pizza, has announced major expansion plans across the Middle East. With 52 locations in the United States and a strong presence in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the brand is accelerating growth across the UAE and the wider GCC—positioning itself as a leading pizza franchise opportunity in the region.Responding to rising demand for high-quality fast casual dining and American pizza brands expanding to the Middle East, Founder and CEO Chef Anthony Russo is launching an ambitious regional strategy: more than 20 new pizza-by-the-slice storefronts, starting with key cities in the UAE.“Our proven growth in the GCC shows there is strong appetite for high-quality Italian food served quickly, consistently and at a great value,” said Chef Russo. “We’re excited to scale our presence with a modern pizza-by-the-slice franchise that brings authentic New York flavors to high-traffic destinations throughout the Middle East.”Introducing: Anthony’s Slice of Little ItalyAs part of its regional expansion, the brand is launching Anthony’s Slice of Little Italy, a new gourmet QSR concept designed to meet growing demand for New York–style pizza in the UAE and affordable QSR franchise opportunities in the GCC.This streamlined, high-volume quick-service model features compact storefronts ranging from 120 to 150 square meters, ideal for high-traffic retail centers, transport hubs and urban districts. The menu includes:- New York–style whole pizzas- Pizza by the slice- Sicilian deep-dish pizza- Fresh salads- Italian gelato- Specialty coffeesWith a franchise investment range of AED 395,000 to AED 450,000, Anthony’s Slice of Little Italy offers an accessible, scalable entry point for operators looking for a low-cost pizza franchise in the UAE and wider Middle East.A Proven Brand With Flexible, High-Performing FormatsBeyond its new slice concept, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen continues expanding its traditional fast casual and full-service formats, which remain top performers in the Dubai restaurant franchise and UAE home-delivery markets. International prototypes—spanning 150 to 350 square meters—include:- Delivery-only units- Fast casual dining- Full-service restaurants with coal-fired ovens- Elevated interiors with wine and craft beer programsThese models are built to deliver strong results across the UAE’s competitive pizza delivery franchise and dine-in segments.About Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian KitchenRusso’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is a domestic and international franchisor of fast-casual restaurants featuring classic New York–style pizza and authentic Italian dishes. Based in Houston, TX, Russo’s operates 52 locations across the U.S. and internationally in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.For more information: www.nypizzeria.com For franchise opportunities: www.russosfranchise.com

