Premio Releases AIO‑200‑ROK All‑in‑One ARM‑Based Industrial Touchscreen Computer for Embedded Low-Power HMI Deployments

Designed for rugged, low-power edge deployments, the AIO-200-ROK delivers flexible OS options, industrial-grade durability, and rich connectivity in two sizes.

As demand grows for ARM-based HMI in harsh environments, the AIO-200-ROK delivers rugged, wide-temp performance with an IP65 panel, fanless design, and multi-OS support for real-world use.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc. today announced the launch of the AIO-200-ROK Series, an all-in-one ARM-based industrial touchscreen computer purpose-built for human-machine interface (HMI), SCADA panels, kiosks, and IoT-driven applications. The AIO-200-ROK is engineered as a fully ruggedized panel PC with wide operating temperature support from −20°C to 60°C, 12–24V wide power input, UL 62368 safety certification, and durability validated to 20G shock and 3Grms vibration, all while operating at an ultra-low 5W TDP. These industrial protections make it a reliable choice for fanless embedded systems operating at the edge in harsh or thermally constrained environments.

Built on the same Rockchip RK3568J ARM processor used in Premio’s industrial BCO-500-ROK, the AIO-200-ROK includes an IP65-rated front panel, a 50,000-hour MTBF rating, and a projected-capacitive touchscreen with 7H hardness and IK07 impact resistance. These features ensure long-life durability for demanding HMI applications.

“With increasing demand for ARM-based HMI systems that can operate reliably in harsh, space-constrained industrial environments, our integration of the RK3568J platform brings rugged engineering and wide-temperature durability into a highly optimized panel solution,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio Inc. “By combining a hardened touchscreen panel, fanless architecture, and multi-OS support, the AIO-200-ROK gives engineers a compact, power-efficient platform ready for real-world embedded HMI deployments.”

Key Features:

- 10.1” or 15.6” PCAP touchscreen display with IP65-rated front panel (7H hardness, IK07 impact resistance)

- Quad-core Rockchip RK3568J Arm Cortex-A55 SoC (1 TOPS)

- 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB of eMMC storage

- Dual GbE LAN, 2x COM (RS-232/422/485), 1x CAN Bus

- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and 4G/LTE support

- -20°C to 60°C operating temperature

- Android 13/Debian 11/Ubuntu 22.04

- MTBF 50,000 Hours

- UL 62368, CE, FCC certified

With automation shifting toward localized, power-efficient processing, the AIO-200-ROK delivers reliable ARM performance in a compact rugged form factor. Its IP65 front panel and built-in CAN Bus and COM ports make it well-suited for HMI, SCADA, kiosk, and light industrial control applications where reliability and compactness matter.

Support for Android 13, Debian 11, and Ubuntu 22.04 provides broad operating system flexibility, while Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and 4G/LTE modules enable use in both fixed and mobile deployments. Its all-in-one design streamlines installation by combining compute, display, and I/O into one ruggedized touchscreen computer.

For more information, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com or visit here.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world‑class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at premioinc.com

