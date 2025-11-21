NovaScan Awarded $3.7 Million CPRIT Grant to Advance MarginScan™ for Breast Cancer Surgery

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaScan, Inc., an AI-enhanced cancer detection and treatment company, today announced that it has been awarded a $3.7 million non-dilutive grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The funding will support clinical work and deployment of MarginScan™—NovaScan’s real-time surgical margin assessment platform—for use in breast-conserving surgery (partial mastectomy and lumpectomy).MarginScan™ is a patented biospectral impedance system that analyzes tissue at the point of care within seconds, enabling surgeons to determine whether cancer remains at the surgical margin before closing the incision. In clinical trials, the technology has achieved exceptional sensitivity and specificity in skin cancer surgery and is being advanced as a universal margin-assessment platform across multiple cancer types.Each year in the United States, more than 250,000 women undergo surgery for breast cancer, with 20–25% requiring re-excision due to undetected residual disease at the margin. By providing immediate intraoperative feedback, MarginScan™ aims to reduce re-excision rates, shorten operating times, improve cosmetic and clinical outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs.“We are honored that CPRIT selected NovaScan from a highly competitive field of life sciences companies from across the country,“ said Craig Davis, CEO of NovaScan. “Ensuring cancer is properly excised and assessed is a major challenge in breast surgery, often requiring patients to return for additional operations. MarginScan has the potential to dramatically improve procedures and enhance outcomes for patients across Texas and beyond.”The CPRIT award accelerates NovaScan’s platform expansion and builds on commercial traction in dermatology. NovaScan has executed a letter of intent for MarginScan with Epredia—a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics and subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523)—establishing them as its primary U.S. distribution partner. This alignment provides immediate access to a scaled commercial infrastructure, rapid go-to-market capability, and a clear pathway to multi-indication adoption—an attractive combination for platform technologies with strong strategic pull.“This CPRIT grant validates both our technology and our mission to bring real-time cancer detection to surgeons,” added Donato Ceres PhD, CSO of NovaScan. “We look forward to collaborating with our partners in Texas to bring MarginScan to breast-cancer patients across the state.”________________________________________About NovaScanNovaScan is a medical technology company developing real-time, point-of-care cancer detection systems based on proprietary biospectral impedance and AI analytics. The platform is designed to improve surgical accuracy, reduce re-operations, and enable better outcomes across multiple cancer types, including skin, breast, lung, liver, pancreas, and others. NovaScan is headquartered in Chicago, IL.________________________________________About CPRITThe Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) is a state agency mandated to invest in groundbreaking cancer research, product development, and prevention programs in Texas. Since 2009, CPRIT has awarded more than $3 billion in grants to advance cancer science and improve the lives of Texans.

