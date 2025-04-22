NovaScan’s MarginScan™ Device for Skin Cancer Surgery to Be Featured at AAD Innovation Academy 2025

Study Involving NovaScan’s Groundbreaking MarginScan™ Intraoperative Cancer Device Selected for Presentation at 2025 AAD Innovation Academy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaScan, a leader in precision surgical oncology diagnostics, is proud to announce that its research on rapid margin assessment using high-frequency bioelectrical impedance spectroscopy (HF-BIS) during Mohs micrographic surgery has been selected by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) for consideration in its prestigious “Future of Dermatology” session at the 2025 Innovation Academy.The session will take place on Thursday, July 10, during the AAD’s Innovation Academy, held July 10–13 in Chicago, Illinois. NovaScan’s study, titled Rapid Margin Assessment Using High-Frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Spectroscopy During Mohs Micrographic Surgery, highlights the clinical application of the company’s MarginScan™ device—a compact, AI-enhanced diagnostic platform designed to provide real-time, non-destructive cancer detection at the surgical margin.“We’re honored that the AAD has recognized the innovation and clinical potential of MarginScan,” said Craig Davis, CEO of NovaScan. “This selection reinforces the importance of improving intraoperative decision-making in dermatologic surgery, and we’re proud to play a role in shaping the future of cancer margin assessment.”“MarginScan can be transformative for skin cancer treatment,” noted Dr. Manish Gharia, a fellowship trained Mohs surgeon and the Principal Investigator for this study. “It can be an extremely valuable tool for Mohs surgeons and general dermatologists to plan better patient schedules and improve their experience and outcomes.”MarginScan represents a novel approach to surgical oncology, delivering rapid feedback to surgeons without the delays, costs, or tissue disruption associated with frozen section analysis. The technology has demonstrated exceptional performance in clinical studies, including sensitivity and specificity rates of 95% or higher in non-melanoma skin cancers.NovaScan looks forward to participating in the Future of Dermatology session and continuing its mission to advance cancer diagnostics through scalable, patient-friendly technologies.________________________________________About NovaScan:NovaScan is a clinical stage oncology company developing real-time cancer detection tools for intraoperative assessment. Its flagship device, MarginScan™, uses bioelectrical impedance spectroscopy combined with AI/ML to identify cancerous tissue across multiple cancer types.

