NovaScan Announces the Appointment of Two Luminary Advisors

Robert W. Cook, Ph.D. and Robert Zieserl will Become Advisors to the Company

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaScan, a clinical stage oncology company based in Chicago, IL, announced the appointment of two luminary advisors who will assist the company as it advances towards commercialization.Robert Cook, Ph.D. will advise the company on both its MarginScan and nsCanary devices, as the products head toward their respective pivotal trials and subsequent commercialization. Dr. Cook was most recently the senior vice president of research and development at Castle Biosciences. Castle (NASDAQ: CSTL) is a leading molecular diagnostics company that has pioneered transformative algorithm-based tests for patients diagnosed with skin cancer and Barrett’s esophagus. Dr. Cook was the fourth employee at Castle and played a critical role in the validation and commercialization of Castle’s suite of clinical tests.“We are thrilled to have Bob involved here.” noted Craig Davis, chief executive officer of NovaScan. “He has in-depth knowledge of both dermatology and the development of market leading algorithm-based cancer assessment products. Bob also brings experience in obtaining attractive reimbursement. It’s incredibly valuable to have smart people involved who have built high-growth assets in dermatology and gastroenterology. His knowledge base and network are invaluable.”“MarginScan and nsCanary provide important diagnostic information for doctors to guide appropriate patient management,” said Dr. Cook. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with the NovaScan team to make these impactful, potentially life-saving technologies available in the clinical setting.”Robert Zieserl will act as a strategic advisor to the company. Mr. Zieserl is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and angel investor with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and technology. He’s a long-time member of the Board of Directors of Endotronix, a Chicago area heart failure company that Edwards Life Sciences acquired earlier this year. He was previously chief executive officer of Vital Sensors, a cardiovascular device company, and was a managing director at KB Partners venture firm, where he led investments in the life sciences. Prior to KB Partners, Mr. Zieserl led Software Development Systems (SDS) to acquisition by Intel. He formed Tomtec Imaging Systems, which pioneered 3D cardiovascular ultrasound. He also led Medicus Systems Corporation through a successful IPO.Craig Davis remarked “Bob has a wealth of experience, and his counsel is already proving beneficial. We believe his involvement increases the likelihood of success here. He’s a delight to work with and we think he will continue to be helpful as we grow.”“NovaScan’s products have the potential to improve patient care while reducing cost in several different areas of medicine,” remarked Mr Zieserl. “I look forward to advising NovaScan as the company advances.”About NovaScan: Based in Chicago, NovaScan ( www.novascaninc.com ) is a clinical stage oncology diagnostic and stratification company that has developed an inexpensive point-of-care platform for real-time cancer detection and stratification. NovaScan’s platform is active in skin, GI, lung and breast.

