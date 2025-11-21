Naked & Rich™ Launches New Couples Card Game Focused on Financial Communication

Naked and Rich™, the new couples’ money game built on the principles of Financial Oneness, helps partners strengthen communication, deepen intimacy, and create healthier financial habits through guided, conversation-driven prompts. Ray and Natasha Weefaa, founders of Naked and Rich™ and creators of the Financial Oneness™ framework, helping couples strengthen trust, communication, and intimacy through money conversations.

Naked & Rich™ is a couples card game that turns money talks into meaningful connection, empowering partners to build trust and Financial Oneness™

We learned that financial silence can destroy connection. Once couples start talking about money — really talking — everything changes.” — Natasha and Ray Weefaa

NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Money can make or break a relationship — but one couple is proving it can also bring people closer. Naked & Rich™ : The Game of Financial Oneness™ officially launches this month, inviting couples everywhere to turn awkward money talks into fun, trust-building moments.Created by financial coaches who specialize in couples’ communication Natasha and Ray Weefaa, Naked & Rich™ helps partners replace tension with teamwork through lighthearted prompts, real-life scenarios, and open-ended questions. The goal: spark laughter, honesty, and a deeper understanding of each other’s money habits, values, and goals.“We learned that financial silence can destroy connection,” say Natasha and Ray Weefaa. “Once couples start talking about money — really talking — everything changes.”Designed to make serious conversations feel effortless, Naked & Rich™ transforms date night into a discovery session. Each card encourages partners to explore how they view money, success, and shared priorities — all through playful dialogue that strengthens both emotional and financial alignment.Created by financial coaches who specialize in couples’ communication and are lifelong board-game enthusiasts, the Weefaas combined their professional experience with their love of game nights to create a product that’s equal parts educational and entertaining.“We wanted to create something couples would actually look forward to playing,” says Ray. “Money doesn’t have to be heavy — it can bring you closer.”Naked & Rich™ is available nationwide at www.NakedandRich.com . The game is ideal for couples, newlyweds, engaged pairs, long-term partners, and therapists or coaches who want to help clients build stronger communication around money.As the Weefaas put it, “Get naked. Talk money. Grow rich — together.”About the FoundersBased in North Carolina, Natasha and Ray Weefaa are financial coaches and entrepreneurs dedicated to helping couples strengthen their communication and build both relational and financial wealth. With backgrounds in banking, business strategy, and project management, they created Naked & Rich™ to make financial communication approachable, engaging, and fun. Their work bridges the emotional and practical sides of money, proving that true wealth starts with communication.

How to Play Naked & Rich: Full Game Instructions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.