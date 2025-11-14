Natalie Spiro Receives Herizon Award for Innovation in Team Culture

Natalie Spiro, CEO of Drum Cafe North America, delivering a drum-based experiential team-building program—recognized by the Herizon Awards for advancing inclusive leadership and workplace culture.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natalie Spiro , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Drum Cafe North America , has been named a winner of the Herizon Award, an international honor recognizing women who are redefining leadership, strengthening workplace culture, and driving meaningful organizational change. Spiro was selected for her pioneering work in experiential leadership, team development, and inclusive culture transformation through Drum Cafe North America’s immersive, rhythm-based programs used across corporate, educational, and nonprofit sectors. Learn more at https://drumcafenorthamerica.com/ For more than two decades, Spiro has championed the belief that leadership is not defined by hierarchy but by human connection. Through fully interactive sessions rooted in shared participation, her approach helps organizations strengthen communication, deepen trust, and build high-performing cultures centered on psychological safety and authentic collaboration. About Drum Cafe North America: https://drumcafenorthamerica.com/about/ “Receiving the Herizon Award is deeply meaningful,” said Natalie Spiro, Founder & CEO, Drum Cafe North America. “This work has always been about creating spaces where every voice feels heard and every person feels included. When people connect on a human level, collaboration improves, alignment deepens, and culture truly transforms.” Drum Cafe North America’s programs have been used by Fortune 500 companies, healthcare institutions, universities, government agencies, and community organizations seeking meaningful ways to unite teams, break down silos, and strengthen engagement. Many partners report lasting improvements—including stronger communication, increased alignment, and reduced turnover—long after the experience ends.Herizon emphasized this year’s winners as women whose leadership is reshaping how organizations work and thrive. In the official awards announcement, Eliana Starbird, Chief Nominations Officer and Advisory Board Member for the Herizon Awards, stated: “These women are not just succeeding. They are redefining success.”Spiro’s recognition reflects the growing influence of experiential learning and human-centered leadership in modern workplaces. Her methodology—rooted in connection, inclusion, and shared experience—continues to shape leadership development, learning and development programs, and culture transformation initiatives across North America.

