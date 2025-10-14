Award-Winning Film HYSTERICUS Blends a Female Perspective With One-of-a-Kind Practical FX

Officer Sam Benton (left) confronts Brie (right) in HYSTERICUS, a feminist body-horror short film that transforms menstruation, fear, and practical effects into a bloody cinematic spectacle.

HYSTERICUS combines one-of-a-kind practical creature design with a bold perspective on female-centered horror.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menstruation has never been this terrifying—or this powerful. Geniuspills Media announces the festival debut of HYSTERICUS , a visceral body-horror short that transforms menstruation into spine-chilling terror.When Officer Sam Benton responds to a distress call from a teenage girl and mall goth at a remote house, she creeps through bloody sheets, lots of meat, and a confrontation with something monstrous—a grotesque creature brought to life through practical effects that will leave audiences in awe of what it means to be a woman.Set in 2007, HYSTERICUS doesn't just show blood—it celebrates it. This is menstrual horror that turns the awkward realities of adolescence into unforgettable cinema.The film has already earned recognition on the festival circuit, including Official Selections at LA Independent Women Film Awards, Nightmares Film Festival (Midnight Shorts), and Creature Feature Weekend (Honorable Mention), plus Best Supporting Performance – Short Category at Nightmares Film Festival.Directed by Jessica Richmond and written by Richmond and Peyton Blackmer, HYSTERICUS serves as an alternate-reality prequel to their upcoming feature THE BUTCHER.About Geniuspills Media An independent production company focused on bold, imaginative storytelling that blends technology, humanity, and genre cinema. From animatronics to narrative innovation, the company’s work pushes the boundaries of how stories are told and experienced.Media Contact For access to a screener or to arrange interviews with the filmmakers, please contact:Leslie Snipes | 619.289.7792 | hello@greenroommkt.com

HYSTERICUS Teaser Trailer

