Anna Day to Appear on Women In Power TV to Share Insights on Fashion, Function, and Female Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Day is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on creating clothing that empowers women through both form and function. Her designs challenge outdated fashion norms and reimagine how women show up in male-dominated business spaces.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Anna explores the deeper role clothing plays in how women lead, move, and express themselves in the workplace. She challenges traditional expectations and shares how design—when done with women in mind—can remove barriers and unlock greater confidence."We don't need to hide our elegance, our competence, our power, or our ideas. We need clothes that make it easy to tap into what we already have inside of us," said Anna.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/anna-day

