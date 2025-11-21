OSA Weekly Update - 11/21/2025
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Agreed-Upon Procedures Documents for Fire Relief Associations
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Security For Portable Computing and Media Devices
4. Job Openings
What are two of the most common tools fraudsters use to steal government funds? Credit cards and gift cards. Two stories this week remind us all to double-check our internal controls and policies around using cards in our work. We released a review on an entity that lacked adequate documentation and authorization in their card use and in the news, three Clear Lake municipal employees have been accused of embezzling over $200,000 using city purchasing cards.
For guidance on how to avoid these dangers, visit our statements of position on gift cards and credit cards.
The Office of the State Auditor has released the Agreed-Upon Procedures Guide, sample Independent Accountant’s Report, and sample Client Representation Letter for fire relief associations for 2025 reports. The updated documents can be accessed on the OSA website.
Notebook computers, USB flash drives, and other portable computing and data storage devices are often used outside of a secure office environment. This makes them particularly vulnerable to loss. As a result, extra care needs to be taken to protect these devices and any “not public” data contained on them.
Information stored on computers and other data storage devices should be securely encrypted with a strong password. To protect both the data and the equipment, the following security measures should also be considered:
- Government data should not be stored on non-government equipment such as personal computers, personal USB flash drives, and other personal devices.
- “Not public” data should only be stored on a notebook computer or other portable data storage devices when there is a business need.
- When a government computer or other data storage device is no longer needed, all internal and external storage should be securely erased and/or destroyed.
- Cable locks should be used for all computers except when in transit: when possible, computers should be physically secured in transit.
- Computers and portable data storage devices should never be left in an unattended vehicle for a prolonged period of time. If it is necessary to leave computers or other portable data storage devices in an unattended vehicle, they should be secured and hidden from view.
The State's MN.IT Services has a number of resources available for governmental entities who are drafting security policies for portable computing and media devices. To access this material, go to MN.IT’s website.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
Local Government Auditor (St. Paul)
The OSA is hiring two Local Government Auditor positions based in St. Paul
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (Duluth)
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor position based in Duluth.
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (Moorhead)
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor position based in Moorhead.
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (Mankato)
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor position based in Mankato.
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor, Senior
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor, Senior. This Senior level auditor position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Start dates of approximately January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 25, 2025.
