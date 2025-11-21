Now Accepting Applications for Delaware Office of Inspector General

Candidates may apply through December 15, 2025

On November 17, 2025, applications opened for Delaware’s Inspector General. Delaware is establishing a new, independent Office of Inspector General (OIG), which was created by the passage of Senate Bill 4. The Office’s goal is to make sure state government operates with honesty, efficiency, and accountability — and to strengthen public trust.

“Creating an Office of Inspector General is a major step toward a more open, accountable, and trustworthy state government,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “We are looking for applicants with unquestionable integrity, deep experience in oversight or investigations, and a demonstrated commitment to public service. This is a unique opportunity to help build an office from the ground up that will strengthen transparency, uphold the highest ethical standards, and ensure Delawareans can have full confidence in how their government operates.”

The Office of Inspector General will:

Investigate problems in state government such as waste, fraud, abuse, mismanagement, or corruption.

Work with other agencies like the Attorney General and State Auditor to coordinate investigations and share information.

Recommend improvements to laws or policies and refer serious issues to law enforcement when needed.

Share findings publicly through reports to the Governor, Attorney General, and General Assembly — all of which will be available on the OIG website.

The OIG will not replace or duplicate the work of other agencies. Instead, it will collaborate with them to improve how Delaware’s government serves the public.

A Selection Panel will review applicants and recommend three qualified candidates to the Governor. The Governor will then nominate one individual for confirmation.

The panel will look for candidates who have:

A record of integrity and ethical leadership

Experience in government oversight, investigations, or public accountability

The panel will include representatives from:

The Attorney General’s Office (serving as chair)

The General Assembly (both majority and minority caucuses)

The Secretary of State

The Delaware State Bar Association

The Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police

The NAACP Delaware State Conference of Branches

The League of Women Voters of Delaware

The Delaware Coalition for Open Government

Three public members with experience in open government, appointed by the Governor

If you have experience in investigations, oversight, or promoting transparency and accountability in government, we encourage you to submit an application here.