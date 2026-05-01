Delaware Division of the Arts Announces Upcoming Retirement of Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton

STATEWIDE, Del. (May 1, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) today announced the upcoming retirement of Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton, effective June 1, 2026. Pleasanton concludes a 33-year career in Delaware state service in which she served under eight Governors.

Pleasanton’s state service began in 1988 as Kent County Site Supervisor for the Delaware State Museums within the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, where she oversaw staff, programs, and operations at five historic sites and a visitor center in Dover. In 2000 she joined the Division of the Arts as the Artist Services Program Officer where she developed and administered grants for individual artists, delivered professional development for the arts sector, and facilitated grants for special projects that supported public art installations and visual arts initiatives statewide. She was appointed Deputy Director in 2013 and served as Acting Director from August 2021 through November 2021 following the retirement of Director Paul Weagraff.

A Legacy Built Program by Program

Pleasanton’s fingerprints are on some of the Division’s most creative programs. She led the reinstatement of the Delaware Poet Laureate position in 2001, created the Delaware Writers Retreat in 2002, and established the Delaware Artist Roster in 2004 – programs that have connected Delawareans with local creative talent for more than two decades.

She designed, and has produced, the Delaware Arts Summit since 2009, and the Governor’s Awards for the Arts since 2010 – the state’s premier recognition event for arts excellence. In 2012, she launched the Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition in partnership with the National Art Program, bringing creative expression directly into government workspaces. In 2021 Pleasanton helped create and launch Delaware’s statewide Access Creative Aging initiative – a program employing Delaware teaching artists to promote arts learning, social connection, and well-being for residents 55 and older. She has helped obtain more than $300,000 in private foundation grants and state partnerships to sustain and grow the program since its founding.

Throughout her tenure, Pleasanton cultivated partnerships with the Delaware Division of Libraries, the Division of Parks and Recreation, Delaware State University, and the Division of Services for the Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities. She has also served as a consistent source of support for visual arts initiatives and public art, engaging with individuals, communities, and organizations across the state. She represented DDOA at the local, regional, and national level on committees, panels, and at conferences.

Pleasanton’s retirement takes effect June 1, 2026.

Quotes from Leadership

“Kristin Pleasanton’s career is a testament to what sustained, committed public service can accomplish. Over more than three decades, she has helped ensure that the arts are not an afterthought in Delaware – they are a cornerstone of community life. From honoring individual artists to bringing creative programming to older adults across our state, her work has touched countless lives. I am grateful for her service to Delaware.”

— Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, Secretary of State, State of Delaware

“Kristin Pleasanton is one of the most dedicated public servants I have encountered in this work. For 33 years she has shown up – for artists, for communities, and for the Division’s mission. As Kristin has contributed to the formation of successful programs and partnerships, she has never lost sight of why the arts matter. On behalf of the entire Division, I want to thank her for everything she has given to this state and wish her all of the joy and creativity that comes next.”

— Jessica Ball, Director, Delaware Division of the Arts

“I have so much gratitude for a career focused on supporting and celebrating Delaware’s arts and cultural sector. By advancing awareness, access, and engagement, the goal has been to positively impact the quality of life in Delaware. Many of the people I’ve met and the friends I’ve made have deepened my understanding of creativity and brought me so much joy. And, what a privilege to have had a position where attending concerts, performances, readings, the theater, galleries, events, and museums is part of the job description – I highly recommend! The arts have meant so much to me throughout my life, and I hope my work has helped show how valuable they can be to us all.”

— Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director, Delaware Division of the Arts

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About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call