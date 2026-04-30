First Saturday Program Looks at Dover During the Revolution

What was life like in a capital city during a revolution that divided neighbors, families, and entire communities?

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives will host the free First Saturday Program, Dover During the Revolution, presented by Margaret Raubacher Dunham.

During the Revolutionary era, Dover was far more than a small colonial town. As both the county seat and, beginning in 1777, the capital of Delaware, it was a center of commerce, politics, and daily life shaped by access to goods and ideas from across the Atlantic world. Its residents included educated individuals familiar with social expectations and the shifting political landscape of the time.

At the same time, the people of Dover and surrounding plantations navigated divided loyalties and the uncertainties of war. Patriotism and allegiance to the Crown often coexisted within the same community, and sometimes within the same family. While disagreements were common, residents also had to find ways to maintain stability in a town where many people were closely connected.

This program will explore daily life in Revolutionary-era Dover, highlighting how politics, trade, and community relationships shaped residents’ experiences during a time of profound change.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.