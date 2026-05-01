DSB Highlights the Power of Small Business During National Small Business Month 2026

DOVER, DE – Nearly 29,000 small businesses call Delaware home, employing over 250,000 people, which is over half of the state’s workforce. Each year, the month of May is set aside as a special time to celebrate small businesses, their resilience, community efforts, and hard work. The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is recognizing National Small Business Month, and the first week of May as National Small Business Week (May 3 – May 9, 2026) with a variety of events and resources.

“As a small business owner myself, I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with building something from the ground up,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Small businesses are the heart of Delaware’s economy. My administration will remain laser focused on creating an environment that helps business start and grow, one where the government is not a group to be avoided, but a partner to seek out.”

“The best investment the state can make is in the people already doing the work,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “Behind every storefront and startup is someone who bet on themselves, and our job is to make sure that bet pays off. At DSB, we’re making capital work for the communities that need it most, opening procurement doors that used to be closed, and building the kind of ecosystem where Delaware isn’t just where you start – it’s where you scale.”

DSB has created a landing page on its website for small business owners with information and resources at de.gov/smallbizmonth. Resources include social media posts and graphics, fliers, logos, and email and newsletter content. The toolkit materials are available in English, Spanish, and new this year, Haitian-Creole.

Here are activities planned for Small Business Week:

May 4 – 8 – The Delaware Division of Industrial Affairs is hosting a virtual Small Business Bootcamp. Learn online at your own pace. A new module drops each day. Register at: Virtual Small Business Bootcamp.

– The Delaware Division of Industrial Affairs is hosting a virtual Small Business Bootcamp. Learn online at your own pace. A new module drops each day. Register at: Virtual Small Business Bootcamp. May 5 – 6 – Register for the US Small Business Administration’s 2-day Virtual Summit here: https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-summit. The Summit is open to established and aspiring business owners and will include educational presentations by industry experts, exhibit booths, free business resources, and business advice from America’s Small Business Development Centers.

– Register for the US Small Business Administration’s 2-day Virtual Summit here: https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-summit. The Summit is open to established and aspiring business owners and will include educational presentations by industry experts, exhibit booths, free business resources, and business advice from America’s Small Business Development Centers. May 6 – Wilmington Alliance features the first of its new set of Creative Business Lab sessions, “Systems for Growth” focusing on small businesses in the creative ecosystem develop frameworks to assist in growth. Learn more and register at wilmingtonalliance.org/events.

– Wilmington Alliance features the first of its new set of Creative Business Lab sessions, “Systems for Growth” focusing on small businesses in the creative ecosystem develop frameworks to assist in growth. Learn more and register at wilmingtonalliance.org/events. May 7 – DSB and its Delaware Tourism Office will host a tour of downtown Milford with Governor Meyer. Both Small Business Week and National Travel & Tourism Week are May 3 – 9.

– DSB and its Delaware Tourism Office will host a tour of downtown Milford with Governor Meyer. Both Small Business Week and National Travel & Tourism Week are May 3 – 9. May 7 – Delaware SBA’s Statewide Small Business Awards

Throughout Small Business Month, DSB will feature small businesses on its social channels, and in its weekly newsletter. Follow them on: Facebook: @DelawareSmallBusiness, Instagram: @delawaresmallbusiness, and on LinkedIn: @company/de-smallbusiness.

Here are ways you can support small businesses in Delaware year-round:

Purchase goods and services from local stores, and use local businesses for services like HVAC, and cleaning

Purchase gift cards from small businesses for friends and family

Give a shout out to your favorite small business on social

Attend local community fairs or farmer’s markets, where several small businesses showcase their products or services in one location

Leave a positive online review

Supporting small businesses also supports families. Many small businesses are family-owned and run. When you shop at small businesses in Delaware, you’re also helping strengthen the First State’s economy.

Are you looking to start or grow your own small business? Check out our free services, programs and funding opportunities at business.delaware.gov. Not sure where to start or go next? Connect with one of our Regional Business Managers listed on the DSB homepage for support today!

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Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov