USC wanted for felony aggravated assault arrested at the Port of Buffalo

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Lewiston Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Alexandria, Virginia.

On Nov. 18, CBP officers encountered Nejat Assad, a 62-year-old-male United States citizen from Virginia, returning from a trip to Canada. During Assad’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, Assad was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Assad’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from Fairfax County Police Department for felony aggravated assault.

Lewiston, New York border crossing with Queenston, Canada.

“As a result of the diligent work and dedication of our officers, we were able to identify and apprehend an individual with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault out of Virginia,” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “This arrest underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities by identifying and intercepting individuals who pose a threat to public safety.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, Assad was turned over to New York State Police, as a fugitive from justice, for extradition to Virginia.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

