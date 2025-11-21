CBP offers helpful tips ahead of Thanksgiving travel

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations reminds travelers planning trips across the Detroit, Port Huron, and Sault Ste. Marie land border crossings to be prepared and to anticipate possible delays during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers can help streamline their CBP inspection experience by familiarizing themselves with the following helpful tips.

Obtain necessary travel documents: Along with valid passports, travelers should have any other required documentation relative to their purpose of travel.

International visitors are encouraged to apply for their I-94 online or via the FREE CBP Link mobile application, available on both the Apple app store and Google Play. The I-94 feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Applying ahead of time expedites processing times at ports of entry.

Additionally, all Visa Waiver Program travelers intending to enter the U.S. by land are also required to obtain an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization prior to application for admission at land border ports of entry. Travelers who are not citizens of a Visa Waiver Program country are required to have a visa and therefore not eligible for ESTA. Travelers should apply for a travel authorization well in advance of their arrival at a U.S. land port of entry.

Pets: If you're planning to travel with your pet, you may need to complete certain paperwork or tasks prior to departure. Meeting these requirements may take time, so don't delay.

Check wait times: View trends and current border wait times ahead of your trip to help avoid peak times of congestion.

Declare all food and agriculture items: While certain foods might be part of a cherished holiday tradition, some items are restricted or prohibited in the U.S. as a precaution against the introduction of harmful pests and diseases. Declaring all items allows CBP to make the proper determination.

Please visit cbp.gov/travel for more information.

