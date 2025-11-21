KFSHRC Accredited as National Reference Centre for Metagenomics Research Services

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Genomic Medicine Center of Excellence at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has obtained international accreditation from Oxford Nanopore Technologies as a certified service provider in metagenomics, positioning itself as the national reference laboratory capable of analyzing the genetic material of all microorganisms with high accuracy and speed. This achievement marks a significant advancement in diagnosing infectious diseases and reinforces KFSHRC’s role as a leading healthcare and research institution that contributes to community protection and supports the Kingdom’s health security.Metagenomics provides an advanced alternative to conventional diagnostic methods that require days to isolate and culture microbes. It enables the detection of resistant or mutated pathogens that traditional microbiology techniques may fail to identify, allowing for timely therapeutic interventions, reducing the spread of infections, and limiting complications and antimicrobial resistance.The accreditation consolidates KFSHRC’s position as a national reference, supporting hospitals and healthcare facilities across the Kingdom with advanced laboratory services, while also strengthening its presence within a global network of accredited research centers that employ metagenomics technologies as a pivotal tool in combating epidemics and enhancing health security.This milestone reflects KFSHRC’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge global technologies to serve patients and its role as a national research infrastructure that supports healthcare providers, improves diagnostic and therapeutic quality, and enhances the efficiency of the healthcare system. It aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the national health transformation program.KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top two hundred and fifty academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital was also listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, World’s Smart Hospitals 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

