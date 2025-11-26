Boston Moonsamy selected as Top Global Managing Director of the Year by IAOTP

Boston Moonsamy will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Moonsamy, Managing Director of Azelis, South Africa, was recently selected as Top Global Managing Director of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades in the industry, Mr. Moonsamy has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Moonsamy is the Managing Director of Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry based out of South Africa.Under his stewardship, Azelis South Africa has grown beyond being a distributor; it has become a bridge between global innovation and local relevance. But perhaps the most compelling part of Mr. Moonsamy’s story is that every professional milestone reflects a deeply personal mission: to build organizations that empower people, create value with integrity, and leave behind a legacy of purpose.Beyond South Africa, Mr. Moonnsamy’s leadership scope extends into the broader Middle East and Africa region, where he continues to strengthen Azelis’ lubricants and specialty chemicals portfolio. His strategic oversight ensures that the company’s growth remains cohesive, responsive, and regionally relevant.Mr. Moonsamy often credits his early scientific training for teaching him the discipline of curiosity, the art of questioning assumptions before acting. That curiosity became the thread connecting his evolution from a research chemist at Chevron to a visionary executive shaping the future of Africa’s specialty-chemicals industry.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business management, business strategy, new business development, leadership, supply chain management, and analytical chemistry.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Moonsamy pursued a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biochemistry, followed by an Honours degree in Biochemistry from the University of Durban-Westville.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Moonsamy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Global Managing Director of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Moonsamy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Moonsamy attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. His advice to emerging leaders is to “Be generous with what you know.” For Boston, “knowledge hoarded is opportunity lost. By sharing wisdom freely through mentorship, guidance, and collaboration,” he ensures that leadership becomes a cycle of empowerment, not competition. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he looks to continue to grow the business.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/boston-moonsamy-7329b1257/?originalSubdomain=za About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.