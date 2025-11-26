Manuel Aragon selected as Top Tax Specialist of the Year by IAOTP

Manuel Aragon will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manuel Aragon, CFO, Operations Manager, Tax Professional, Tax Firm Owner, and US National Best-Selling Author, was recently selected as Top Tax Specialist of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over 12 years in the industry, Mr. Aragon has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Aragon is a recognized leader in tax preparation, accounting, finance, cash flow planning, and tax strategy. As the owner of Aragon Tax Return Services, he has delivered innovative, client-focused financial solutions that drive growth and efficiency for businesses and individuals across Colorado and beyond. His hands-on approach and commitment to transparency have earned him a reputation for excellence in onboarding and client satisfaction.Recently, Mr. Aragon has led Aragon Tax Return Services to new milestones—including expanding service offerings nationwide, receiving BBB accreditation, and recently becoming a USA National best-selling author with a second personal book to release in 2025.Mr. Aragon continues to serve the Colorado Front Range and beyond in multiple capacities—as a Tax Preparer, CFO, Operations Manager, Finance Director, and Consultant—always focused on empowering clients through financial clarity and strategic guidance.Now, with his much-anticipated book Taxed by Life: The price of pain. The reward of purpose set to release later this year, Mr. Aragon is sharing his philosophy with the world: success is not measured only in numbers, but in legacy. Through the lens of real-life lessons, faith, and fortitude, he empowers readers to view financial planning as a tool for transformation.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to bookkeeping, accounting, financial accounting, personal tax planning, small business tax, tax preparation, tax advisory, budgeting, financial analysis, and payroll services.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Aragon earned his Associates Degree in Accounting from Front Range Community College and was recently given an Honorary Doctorate of Advanced Studies in Finance.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Aragon has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Most recently he was awarded by Influential Today as The Most Trusted Financial Advisor for 2025. He has been recognized in Marquis Who’s Who network of emerging leaders. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Tax Specialist of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Aragon for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Aragon attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. “When people ask about my inspiration, the answer is simple: I was my own biggest driver,” he states, “It was a combination of faith in God, a natural love for numbers and a deep need for change.” When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he looks to continue to grow his business.For more information please visit: https://www.aragontaxreturnservices.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

