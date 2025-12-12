Maine DOE Announces 2026 United States Senate Youth Program State Delegates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that Katarina Ousback of Scarborough High School and WanTing Huo of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) have been selected as Maine’s delegates to the 2026 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). They will join 102 exceptional student leaders from across the nation for Washington Week this spring, where they will engage directly with U.S. Senators, Supreme Court Justices, Cabinet officials, and other national leaders. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

The USSYP, founded in 1962 and supported annually by the U.S. Senate, recognizes high school students who demonstrate a strong commitment to leadership, public service, and civic engagement. More than 6,000 students nationwide have participated in the program, including Maine’s own U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who often credits her USSYP experience and meeting Senator Margaret Chase Smith as a defining moment in her decision to pursue public service.

About Maine’s 2026 USSYP Delegates

Katarina Ousback, a senior at Scarborough High School, is a student leader with a deep passion for government and service. She serves as Student Council President and has held numerous leadership roles, including District Governor for the New England and Bermuda District of Key Club International and a U.S. Senate Page for Senator Susan Collins. Katarina has testified on legislation, participated in National History Day at both the state and national levels, and completed more than 350 hours of community service. Her teachers and school leaders describe her as mature, thoughtful, and deeply committed to strengthening her community through civic action.

Left to right: Halsey Frank, a representative from Senator Susan Collins’ office; Katarina Ousback; Karen Fox, a representative from Senator Angus King’s Office; and Dan Chuhta, Deputy Commissioner of the Maine Department of Education.

WanTing Huo, a junior at MSSM, currently serves as the Youth Council Representative for the League of Women Voters of Maine. She is an active advocate for youth civic engagement and a leader across several statewide and community organizations. WanTing has served as a Lieutenant Governor for Key Club International, a 4-H Agriculture Ambassador, and a member of the Maine Youth Action Network’s Youth Grantmaking Council. She is also the co-founder of SpeechSphere, a nonprofit that provides free language education to underserved youth in multiple countries. Her nominators describe her as curious, dedicated, and a natural connector of people and ideas.

Left to right: Rob Constantine, MSSM Principal; Trisha House, a representative from Susan Collins’ office; WanTing Huo; Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer; and Jordyn Madore, a representative from Senator Angus King’s Office.

A Strong Cohort of Maine Finalists

This year’s applicant pool was among the strongest the state has seen, with students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership experience, and commitment to public service. Ten finalists were invited to participate in the state interview process, representing high schools from across Maine.

“Each one of these students reflects the best of Maine. They are thoughtful, engaged, community-minded young leaders,” said Beth Lambert, Chief Teaching and Learning Officer at the Maine DOE “Katarina and WanTing bring a remarkable combination of talent, service, and purpose, and we are proud to have them represent our state on the national stage.”

About the United States Senate Youth Program

During Washington Week, delegates will participate in policy discussions, attend briefings with key federal agencies, and hear directly from Senators, congressional staff members, and national policymakers. The program aims to encourage students to pursue careers in public service and to deepen their understanding of the democratic process. The $10,000 scholarship awarded to each delegate supports undergraduate studies and is intended to help prepare the next generation of civic leaders.

The Maine DOE congratulates Katarina Ousback and WanTing Huo on this extraordinary achievement and looks forward to celebrating their continued leadership at the state and national levels.

To learn more about the USSYP, visit https://ussenateyouth.org/.