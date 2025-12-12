Saco Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Pre-K–Grade 5 School Campus After 20-Year Wait

Pictured: Saco School Department’s New Elementary School Assistant Principal (Grades 1-5) Tom Partridge, Fairfield School student Caroline Libby, Fairfield School student Maris Posey, Young School student Nathan Smith, Young School student Olivea Desmarais, New Elementary School Principal (Grades 1-5) April Noble, Young School student Anna Broaddus, Fairfield School student Alex Hadiaris, New Primary School Principal (PreK-K) Wendy LeBlanc, Young School student Cameron Blunt, Fairfield School student Nathan Kupresanin, New Primary School Assistant Principal (pre-K–kindergarten) J’Aime Walker, and New Elementary School Assistant Principal (Grades 1-5) Jeff Mears. Photo Credit: Maureen Grandmaison Photography

The Saco School Department and City of Saco marked a historic milestone on December 4, 2025, as families, city officials, students, educators, and construction partners gathered for the official groundbreaking of the district’s transformative new pre-K–grade 5 school campus, representing the long-awaited transformation of the district’s elementary learning environments.

Following more than two decades of planning, the community-backed bond and state funding—covering approximately 72% of the total $140 million project—have paved the way for this exciting initiative to move from vision to reality. The campus will consist of two new elementary schools on a shared site to serve all pre-K through grade 5 students in a unified and equitable setting.

“This project has been years in the making, and today’s groundbreaking represents far more than bricks and mortar; it’s about creating opportunity, equity, and excellence for every child in Saco,” Jeremy Ray, Saco Superintendent of Schools, said. “Our students will learn in spaces designed to spark curiosity, collaboration, and creativity. They will thrive together in facilities built for their success.”

The new campus will feature two climate-controlled buildings: a primary building for pre-K through kindergarten students and an elementary building for grades 1-5 students—with flexible classroom spaces to adapt to evolving teaching methods, enhanced safety and security systems, a dedicated unified arts wing, and expanded outdoor learning opportunities, ensuring that every elementary student has access to the same high-quality facilities. The two buildings being located on one campus will allow the district’s youngest learners to have fewer transitions, providing for more stability—and educators will have access to the resources and environment necessary to inspire students.



A project of this scale requires strong leadership. At the December 4 event, Superintendent Ray highlighted the administrators who will lead the new schools forward. The new grades 1-5 Saco Elementary School will be led by current C.K. Burns School Principal April Noble, supported by Assistant Principals Jeff Mears and Tom Partridge. The new pre-K through Kindergarten Saco Primary School will be led by current Fairfield School Principal Wendy LeBlanc, supported by Assistant Principal J’Aime Walker. These individuals provide strong instructional leadership, a collaborative spirit, and a dedication to student success that will help define the culture and identity of the schools. By naming these leaders early, the administration can engage deeply in the design and preparation of the buildings, help shape the educational programs, collaborate with staff, and begin establishing a vision for each school.

City of Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail added, “This major investment reflects the values of Saco’s families in our shared future when they supported the bond and the state’s strong commitment when it covered more than $100 million of the cost. For 20 years, Saco has waited for this opportunity—and together, we are building a brighter future for every student who calls this city home.”

Assistant Superintendent Meg Parkhurst thanked the community for their support, the students and staff for providing feedback on the design, and the project architect for their work. Rob Tillotson, president and owner of Oak Point Associates, also spoke, sharing insight into the design process and expressing excitement about the project’s positive impact on the community and its students.

“As we build these schools for the future, we are also entering a transformative new era for the Saco School Department,” added Ray. “The construction of this pre-K–grade 5 campus will consolidate our current elementary schools—Young, Fairfield, C.K. Burns, and our dedicated pre-K program—into one unified system. We honor the proud history of these schools, and we recognize the deep memories they hold for generations of families. But we also know that what we are creating here today will offer even greater opportunities, designed for the way students learn now and the way they will learn tomorrow.”

Following the ceremony, attendees gathered at Saco Public Works for light refreshments and a community conversation about the construction timeline, projected opening dates, and the long-term vision for the campus. Construction is expected to be completed by Fall 2028, at which time a community-wide open house will be scheduled.

