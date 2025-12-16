Maine School Nutrition Teams Sharpen Skills Through No-Cost Regional Culinary Trainings

With the support and participation of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team, Full Plates Full Potential, in collaboration with the MaineHealth Center for Health Improvement, hosted another successful season of the Culinary Skills for School Meals training over the summer. This learning opportunity is a five-day, hands-on training, designed to strengthen the culinary skills of school nutrition professionals.

Culinary Skills for School Meals has been offered annually during the summer months since 2023, attracting an increasing number of participants every year and expanding its reach across Maine. Funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants, Full Plates Full Potential collaborates with the Healthy Eating Active Living Team, a program of the MaineHealth Center for Health Improvement, to host these no-cost events in regional locations across Maine.

This year, trainings were held at Kennebunk High School, Edward Little High School in Auburn, Mount Blue in Farmington, and Presque Isle High School. The four trainings reached 98 participants from 32 school districts, with Auburn and Presque Isle hosting for the first time.



During the training, participants acquired techniques and kitchen efficiency skills, all aimed at enhancing the quality and appeal of school meals and increasing students’ consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, plant-based proteins, and lean meats.

In a 2024 post-training evaluation, participants were asked to share their experiences and describe any changes they had made since completing the culinary training. Examples of feedback include:

“[I] learned knife and culinary skills, recipe ideas, and ways to cook and serve veggies to increase appeal.” – middle school cafeteria staff

“[I’m] expanding my thinking outside of the box and jazzing up ho-hum items simply and nutritiously.” – middle school cafeteria staff

“There are many ways to prepare an item (fruits, vegetables).” – elementary school cafeteria staff

“[I learned] how easy it is to enhance flavors with simple seasonings and techniques.” – elementary school cafeteria staff

“[I’m] definitely letting the kids try something before just jumping off the deep end and hoping they like it.” – high school cafeteria staff

“It helped me to gain confidence.” – elementary school cafeteria staff

Planning is underway for the 2026 training dates and locations. For more information, please visit www.letsgo.org/culinaryskills.

This story was submitted by the MaineHealth Healthy Eating Active Living Program. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.