Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellow and National Expert Highlight Collaborative Approaches for Multilingual Learners with Exceptionalities

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) professional learning on multilingual learners with disabilities was in the spotlight at this year’s Northern New England Teachers of English Speakers of Other Languages (NNETESOL) 2025 Annual Conference, themed, “Opening Doors Through Language and Literacy Instruction” and held on November 15 at Southern New Hampshire University. Through a joint session, Maine’s leadership in advancing collaborative, equitable instruction for multilingual learners with disabilities took center stage, bringing this emerging area of practice to educators from across New England.

This joint session, “Implementing Joint Professional Learning About Dually Identified Multilingual Learners,” was presented by Melissa Frans,a Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellow and Special Education Multilingual Coordinator for Portland Public Schools, and Dr. Andrea Honigsfeld, a professor in the School of Education and Human Services at Molloy University. Dr. Honigsfeld teaches graduate courses on cultural and linguistic diversity, language and literacy development, educational equity, and collaborative practices supporting multilingual learners with disabilities. She has authored more than 30 books.

“When I learned that my book, ‘Collaboration for Multilingual Learners with Exceptionalities: We Share the Students,’ coauthored with Dr. Audrey Cohan, was integrated into a statewide professional learning series led by Melissa, I was honored to see my work utilized in such a thoughtful and creative way,” Dr. Honigsfeld shared. “With the Maine DOE providing numerous high-quality, open-access resources on the topic of dually identified multilingual learners, I wanted to learn more about the Maine initiative and invited Melissa to submit a proposal to the 2025 NNETESOL conference with me.”

Frans and Honigsfeld’s session explored the complex needs of dually identified multilingual learners, students who are both multilingual learners and eligible for special education services, and underscored the importance of coordinated, cross-disciplinary professional learning to support them effectively. Frans and Honigsfeld introduced key models for collaborative professional development that deepen shared understanding, strengthen communication, and promote instructional alignment between English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and special education teams.

“Presenting with Andrea at NNETESOL was a masterclass in collaboration!” Frans said. “I was proud to highlight the Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellow program in strengthening our collective efficacy across Maine and beyond for supporting multilingual learners.”

The presentation also highlighted the Maine DOE’s statewide efforts to expand joint professional learning for educators serving dually identified multilingual learners. This initiative brings ESOL and special education professionals together to build expertise, align practices, and ensure equitable learning experiences for students.

“Dr. Honigsfeld has a reputation for writing accessible books that are grounded in research and sensibly designed for educators,” Frans added.

For more information about related Maine DOE resources and professional learning offerings, please visit the Multilingual Learners with Disabilities webpage. Details about Dr. Honigsfeld’s publications and work are available here.

The Maine DOE remains committed to expanding knowledge, strengthening collaboration, and opening doors for multilingual learners across the region. Multilingual learners thrive when school administrative units (SAUs) implement a coordinated approach through an Integrated Multi-Tiered System of Support (iMTSS), enabling educators to provide timely, individualized support that honors each student’s language needs, identities, and strengths.

The Teacher Leader Fellow program is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning.