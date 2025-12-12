Second of Three Statewide Professional Learning Days Scheduled for January 16: EngageMEnt – Cultivating Innovative Teaching and Learning

Maine educators are invited to attend a statewide professional learning experience on Friday, January 16, 2026, hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Offices of Teaching and Learning and Innovation. This is the second of three free, statewide events, designed for educators, ed techs, administrators, and pre-service educators, scheduled for the 2025-2026 school year. The first took place in October, and the third is scheduled for Friday, March 10.

These professional learning days are scheduled to align with the dedicated professional development days of many school administrative units (SAUs). Educators may register for both remaining events or just one. Participants may attend in-person at one of the University of Maine System campuses—University of Maine Orono (UMaine), University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), and the University of Southern Maine (USM)—or join remotely via livestream from anywhere in the state. Educators will also be able to access materials on-demand after the event. All participants are eligible for contact hours.

No matter your role in public education—whether you’re an early childhood educator; a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) enthusiast; a literacy coach; a pre-service teacher; or someone looking to deepen their practice in inclusive education—there will be something at these events for you. The engaging workshops on offer, crafted by Maine DOE staff, are designed to inspire, energize, and equip educators with the tools required to meet the needs of today’s learners.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

Play-based and early childhood assessment

Wabanaki Studies integration

STEAM and numeracy

Literacy through graphic novels

UDL (Universal Design for Learning) and MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) frameworks

Supporting multilingual learners

Technology integration

Environmental education

Each professional learning day will start with morning workshops from 9-11:30 a.m., followed by a lunch break (on your own) from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and ending with afternoon workshops from 12:30-3 p.m. There are 50 seats available per in-person workshop session, while the remote option offers unlimited space. Registration is required in advance. You may register here. Those who cannot participate day-of may access asynchronous recordings of sessions here once they are posted.

In partnership with the University of Maine System, this statewide professional learning initiative is made possible through a valued collaboration with UMaine, UMF and USM. The Maine DOE is grateful to these institutions for opening their doors to educators from across the state. This partnership helps to ensure that accessible, high-quality, and regionally grounded professional learning is available to every Maine educator, whether attending in-person or joining remotely.

For questions or more information, please reference this flyer or contact Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.