Impact Lighting Completes Fiber Optic Star Ceiling at Starlite Restaurant in San Diego
Located in San Diego’s vibrant Mission Hills neighborhood, Starlite is known for its iconic circular entryway, retro-modern design, and inviting cocktail lounge. To complement the restaurant’s distinctive atmosphere, Impact Lighting designed and installed a custom LED star ceiling system that merges technology, craftsmanship, and ambiance.
The Impact Lighting star ceiling system features thousands of precision-placed fiber optic points, each individually illuminated by energy-efficient LEDs. The system offers programmable brightness and color control, allowing for dynamic ambiance adjustments to suit any mood or event. This project highlights Impact Lighting’s expertise in delivering custom lighting solutions that elevate hospitality spaces, from restaurants and lounges to hotels and entertainment venues.
About Impact Lighting Inc.
Based in Orlando, Florida, Impact Lighting Inc. is an award-winning lighting design and manufacturing company specializing in custom LED lighting systems, fiber optic star ceilings, architectural illumination, and interactive lighting experiences. From concept to completion, Impact Lighting provides world-class lighting solutions for hospitality, entertainment, and luxury residential spaces across the U.S. and internationally.
Paul Koren
Impact Lighting Inc
+1 800-507-5714
sales@impactlightinginc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.