Impact Lighting Completes Fiber Optic Star Ceiling at Starlite Restaurant in San Diego

Impact lighting's star pannels at Starlite Restaurant in San Diego

Our goal was to deepen Starlite’s incredible dinning experience with a timeless, immersive vibe that sets the mood and captivates every guest from their very first glance upward.” — Paul Koren, President of Impact Lighting

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Lighting Inc. , a national leader in custom architectural and LED lighting design, has completed a spectacular fiber optic star ceiling installation at Starlite Restaurant in San Diego. The new installation transforms Starlite’s signature mid-century modern space with a captivating canopy of twinkling lights, creating the illusion of dining beneath a star-filled night sky.Located in San Diego’s vibrant Mission Hills neighborhood, Starlite is known for its iconic circular entryway, retro-modern design, and inviting cocktail lounge. To complement the restaurant’s distinctive atmosphere, Impact Lighting designed and installed a custom LED star ceiling system that merges technology, craftsmanship, and ambiance.The Impact Lighting star ceiling system features thousands of precision-placed fiber optic points, each individually illuminated by energy-efficient LEDs. The system offers programmable brightness and color control, allowing for dynamic ambiance adjustments to suit any mood or event. This project highlights Impact Lighting’s expertise in delivering custom lighting solutions that elevate hospitality spaces, from restaurants and lounges to hotels and entertainment venues.About Impact Lighting Inc.Based in Orlando, Florida, Impact Lighting Inc. is an award-winning lighting design and manufacturing company specializing in custom LED lighting systems, fiber optic star ceilings, architectural illumination, and interactive lighting experiences. From concept to completion, Impact Lighting provides world-class lighting solutions for hospitality, entertainment, and luxury residential spaces across the U.S. and internationally.

