Impact Lighting Illuminates Launch Pad The Meadows with State-of-the-Art Luminex Golf Systems Interactive Targets

Impact lighting's Interactive golf targets in use at Launchpad The Meadows Luminex Golf Systems in use at Launchpad The Meadows

We’re thrilled to illuminate Launch Pad The Meadows with Luminex Golf Systems. This project turns every swing into an exciting spectacle that boosts customer engagement and experience.” — Paul Koren, President of Impact Lighting

PRIOR LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Lighting Inc. , a national leading provider of premium LED entertainment and architectural lighting solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of a landmark installation at Launch Pad The Meadows , one of the region’s top golf entertainment destinations. The project features Impact Lighting’s cutting-edge Luminex Golf Systems , fully lighted, interactive golf targets that are transforming the driving range experience day and night. Featuring vibrant, full-color LED targets with dynamic reactive lighting, the system instantly responds to ball impacts with dazzling visual effects, providing immediate feedback and adding an exciting gamified element for golfers of all skill levels.The installation of the new interactive golf targets delivers vibrant, high-brightness, fully weatherproof LED target rings built for reliable 24/7 outdoor performance in any conditions. The system integrates seamlessly with Launch Pad The Meadows’ existing Toptracer Range technology and delivers custom color-changing effects and animated scoring responses that react instantly to every shot, dramatically boosting player engagement and creating an immersive, gamified atmosphere for golfers of all ages and skill levels.Designed for energy efficiency and virtually zero maintenance, Luminex Golf Systems significantly reduces operating costs compared to traditional lighting while providing a far more dynamic and visually spectacular experience that extends playable hours well into the evening.The Luminex Golf Systems targets are now fully operational and lighting up the night at Launch Pad The Meadows, drawing rave reviews from guests and helping the venue attract new visitors during evening hours.About Impact LightingImpact Lighting specializes in high-impact LED solutions for entertainment venues, architectural landmarks, sports facilities, and experiential spaces nationwide. With innovative products like Luminex Golf Systems, the company helps clients create unforgettable, revenue-generating environments through the power of light.

Luminex Golf Targets in use at Launchpad The Meadows

