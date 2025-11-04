Impact Lighting Brings the Night Sky Indoors at Leila Restaurant in San Diego

Leila San Diego Star Ceiling by Impact Lighting Inc

Their vision was to make guests feel like they’re dining under a real starlit sky, the result is an atmosphere that’s both elegant and magical, a true showcase of how lighting can transform a space.” — Paul Koren President of Impact Lighting

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Lighting Inc. , a national leader in architectural and LED lighting design, has completed a breathtaking fiber optic star ceiling installation at Leila , San Diego’s newest fine dining destination.The custom lighting installation transforms Leila’s dining area into a mesmerizing night sky, with thousands of individually lit fiber optic points twinkling above guests, creating an unforgettable, immersive atmosphere.Located in the vibrant North Park neighborhood, Leila is known for its rich Middle Eastern-inspired decor, lush greenery, and warm, ambient design. To complement this setting, Impact Lighting designed and installed a high-end LED star ceiling system that blends advanced technology with artistic precision.The Impact Lighting star ceiling system features energy-efficient LED fiber optics, programmable dimming, and color control options to enhance the restaurant’s ambiance throughout the evening. The project highlights Impact Lighting’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and creating memorable experiences through light.About Impact Lighting Inc.Based in Orlando, Florida, Impact Lighting Inc. is an award-winning lighting design and manufacturing company specializing in custom LED lighting systems, star ceilings, architectural illumination, and interactive lighting experiences. From concept to completion, Impact Lighting delivers world-class lighting solutions for hospitality, entertainment, and luxury residential spaces across the U.S. and internationally.

