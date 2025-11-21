Commissioner Miller Congratulates Capital Farm Credit for Youth Agriculture Support

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“By backing 4-H and FFA clubs across the Lone Star State, Capital Farm Credit is showing their commitment to support youth in agriculture, which lines up perfectly with the Texas Department of Agriculture's mission to grow the future, preserve our heritage, and make sure Texas agriculture stays strong, proud, and productive.

Capital Farm Credit is a proud partner of the GO TEXAN program. They are not just serving Texas farmers and ranchers, they’re a big part of one of the longest-running efforts that says, “Texas made, Texas grown, Texas proud.” Their sponsorship and active membership in GO TEXAN shows they believe in the Lone Star brand and the value of every small town and every farm and ranch that makes our state the boldest and grandest.

These six youth-led service projects, including everything from farm-to-table education to community gardens and helping folks in need, are building character, strengthening communities, and giving our young folks a chance to roll up their sleeves and know what it means to contribute.

I tip my hat to every young person involved in these projects. To every adult, every mentor, and every community: keep green lighting these kinds of initiatives. When our kids thrive, all of Texas can look forward to a bright future.

To read more about Capital Farm Credit’s youth service project awards, click here.