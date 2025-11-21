Commissioner Miller Addresses Texas Beekeepers Association Convention

TDA Supports the Producers and Pollinators That Keep Texas Agriculture Thriving

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller spoke at the 2025 Texas Beekeepers Association Annual Convention today in Waco, Texas, in support of local beekeepers and honey producers. The event is the premier event in the state, highlighting beekeepers and honey producers.

“Texas beekeepers are a vital part of our agricultural economy, but they’re also on the front lines of protecting the pollinators that keep our entire food system thriving,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Their bees’ hard work sustains Texas agriculture. I’m proud to join this year’s convention and let our producers know that TDA stands with them, in the field, the market, and at the Capitol. I was honored to get to spend some time with these key players who make Texas agriculture strong.”

Over the past decade, the Texas Department of Agriculture has demonstrated strong and consistent support for the beekeeping community. Through federal Specialty Crop Block Grant funds, TDA has awarded the Texas Beekeepers Association more than $300,000 to strengthen honey production and pollinator health across the state.

TDA will also soon award $100,000 to Texas A&M AgriLife to establish a Texas Bee Testing Center, a significant step forward in disease detection and colony protection. Additionally, honey and honey-related products generated over $60,000 in sales at this year’s State Fair of Texas, showcasing the growing consumer demand for Texas-made honey goods.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife, Texas beekeepers produced more than 4 million pounds of honey this season, worth nearly $9 million at market prices averaging $2.24 a pound — the strongest output the state has seen in years.

The Texas Beekeepers Association is the statewide professional organization that serves and promotes the bee-related industries of Texas. Founded in 1880, this organization has been a core part of the Texas agriculture industry and a trusted partner of TDA. Their Annual Convention is the largest honey-focused gathering in Texas and allows local producers to learn about new innovations and connect with their peers from across the state.

“Texas has a long and proud history of honey production and beekeeping,” Miller explained, “but today’s beekeepers are facing real challenges, like disease, rising costs, and challenging weather conditions. That is why TDA is committed to doing everything we can to support them.”

To learn more about opportunities to support the beekeeping industry, visit here.