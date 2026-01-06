Shaftsbury Barracks - Operation without Consent & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3005268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: December 29, 2025 | 1513 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher P. Russell
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Tammy Ducette
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 29, 2025, at approximately 1513 hours Troopers were notified of a car theft reported by Tammy Ducette (54) in the Town of Pownal. Investigation discovered that Christopher P. Russell (35) had taken Ducette’s motor vehicle without consent. A Vermont DMV check discovered that Russell was also operating on a criminally suspended license. The motor vehicle was returned, and Russell was located by Troopers with the assistance of Bennington Probation & Parole. Russell was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 2nd, 2026, at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 | 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
