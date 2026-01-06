Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Operation without Consent & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3005268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                       

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: December 29, 2025 | 1513 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Christopher P. Russell                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: Tammy Ducette

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 29, 2025, at approximately 1513 hours Troopers were notified of a car theft reported by Tammy Ducette (54) in the Town of Pownal. Investigation discovered that Christopher P. Russell (35) had taken Ducette’s motor vehicle without consent. A Vermont DMV check discovered that Russell was also operating on a criminally suspended license. The motor vehicle was returned, and Russell was located by Troopers with the assistance of Bennington Probation & Parole. Russell was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 2nd, 2026, at 0815 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 | 0815 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

