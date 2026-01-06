RE: Traffic Alert - I 89 NB mm90.6
Good morning,
Sorry for any confusion. The crash on Interstate 89 NB at mm 85 has been cleared. The roadway is also clear at I-89 NB mm 90.6. This covers the Exit 12 – 14 area, Williston through Burlington.
Thank you.
From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 7:57 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - I 89 NB mm90.6
I 89 NB mm90.6 has no obstruction in the area of due to a Road reopened.
This incident is expected to last for . Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
