NeckCare Launches Educational Platform to Address Gap in Cervical Spine Assessment Knowledge

NeckCare announces the launch of the NeckCare Academy.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeckCare announces the launch of the NeckCare Academy, an educational platform providing an evidence-based foundation in cervical sensorimotor control and the use of sensorimotor assessments as objective measures of neck function.

The platform addresses an important gap in clinical education: the lack of standardized training in cervical sensorimotor assessment. While neck pain represents a significant clinical burden—particularly in concussions, whiplash-associated disorders, and chronic conditions—sensorimotor function is still under-assessed, with many clinicians relying primarily on subjective evaluation or traditional musculoskeletal tests.

NeckCare Academy provides comprehensive guidance on key objective assessment methods available in the NeckCare System, including Range of Motion testing, Joint Position Error testing, and the proprietary Butterfly Test® for cervical sensorimotor control. The content is designed for physical therapists, medical doctors, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and their clinical teams who assess and manage neck-related impairments.

"Objective assessment of cervical sensorimotor function is often overlooked in clinical practice, yet it's essential for identifying subtle impairments that contribute to persistent neck pain," said Hilmar Leonardsson, Medical Lead at NeckCare. "This content provides clinicians with the scientific foundation and practical knowledge to implement objective assessment protocols in their practice."

The Academy features video lectures and written resources offering scientific and clinical guidance, developed by NeckCare in collaboration with the NeckCare Clinical Advisory Board

The NeckCare Academy is available to NeckCare customers only.

