THE BUTTERFLY® Trademark Receives USPTO Registration

NeckCare is excited to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially granted federal registration for its trademark THE BUTTERFLY.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This milestone allows NeckCare to display the ® symbol with NeckCare’s proprietary Butterfly Test, providing legal certainty and nationwide recognition for the brand.

About the NeckCare System

The NeckCare system is a medical device with a wearable sensor that provides objective measurements of cervical spine (neck) function through computer-guided movement-based tests. It is used by healthcare professionals to assess neck impairments related to conditions like neck pain, headaches, dizziness, and whiplash by measuring range of motion, joint position sense, and sensorimotor integration. The system also includes a rehabilitation suite with exercises to help retrain neck function.

About the Butterfly Test®

The Butterfly Test® is an objective clinical assessment of cervical sensorimotor control. It evaluates a patient's ability to accurately control head movements during an eye-head coordination task. In practice, a patient wears a head‑mounted motion sensor, sits in front of a computer screen, and controls a cursor via the sensor. A moving target appears on the display, and the patient uses small head movements to keep the cursor aligned with the target as it follows unpredictable paths at varying levels of difficulty. The NeckCare System records metrics such as Deviation (average tracking error) and On Target/Ahead/Behind ratios, color‑coding results against normative data for quick interpretation.

Clinical studies have shown the Butterfly Test to be reliable (ICC 0.75 -- 0.87) and capable of differentiating between patients with idiopathic neck pain, whiplash‑associated disorders (WAD) or concussion from healthy individuals. Sensitivity and specificity in identifying dysfunction in patients with neck pain reach 90.3 % and 96.7 %, respectively. Because it quantifies movement accuracy, the test helps uncover sensorimotor deficits that, in addition to neck pain, may contribute to dizziness, headaches, postural instability, or visual disturbances.

This milestone not only deters infringement but also reassures clinicians and patients that they are using the authentic, research‑backed Butterfly Test. It highlights NeckCare’s commitment to evidence‑based innovation and protects the investments made in research, development and education.

“NeckCare remains focused on advancing neck rehabilitation management through objective assessments and data‑driven care. Clinicians interested in incorporating the Butterfly Test® into their practice can now look for the registered ® symbol as a mark of quality and authenticity.”

Dr. Jóna Marín Ólafsdóttir

Chief Research Officer @ NeckCare

