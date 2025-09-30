NeckCare™ Expands Beyond Assessment with Launch of Rehabilitation Suite

The new NeckCare System platform empowers clinicians to both assess and retrain neck function, accelerating recovery for patients with persistent symptoms.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeckCare™, the leader in objective, evidence-based cervical assessment technology, today announced the launch of the NeckCare Rehabilitation Suite—a groundbreaking addition to the NeckCare System™ that enables clinicians not only to measure but also to actively retrain neck function within a single platform.

For years, providers have relied on NeckCare™ for automated, research-backed assessments of cervical range of motion, proprioception, and sensorimotor control. With the launch of the Rehabilitation Suite, practitioners can now directly translate objective findings into targeted therapy—streamlining care and improving patient outcomes.

“Until now, clinicians had limited, often tedious tools for retraining sensorimotor control, which is key to neck rehabilitation” said Orri Gudmundsson, CEO @ NeckCare. “The NeckCare Rehabilitation Suite changes that. It provides easy-to-use, targeted exercises that address proprioceptive and sensorimotor impairments supporting clinicians in providing the best possible care for their patients.

Why It Matters

Persistent neck pain, cervicogenic dizziness and headache, whiplash-associated disorders, and persistent post-concussion symptoms often involve subtle sensorimotor deficits that traditional musculoskeletal therapy alone may not address. Research shows that integrating specialised exercises for proprioception and sensorimotor control into standard care accelerates recovery and reduces the risk of symptom recurrence.

What’s Included in the NeckCare Rehabilitation Suite

The new suite offers interactive, research-backed exercises designed to retrain various components of neck function:

Butterfly® Exercise – Patients track a moving target along an invisible, unpredictable path, training movement sense, eye-head coordination, and sensorimotor control.

Butterfly® Visible Path Exercise – A gentler variation that allows patients to track a moving target along a visible path, easing them into sensorimotor retraining.

Joint Position Error Exercise – Patients practice relocating their head to a neutral or offset position with eyes closed, training proprioception and joint position sense.

Dot Hunt Exercise– Engages patients in hitting stationary targets with head movements, challenging eye-head coordination and sensorimotor control.

With the addition of the Rehabilitation Suite, The NeckCare System™ becomes a solution for clinicians—providing objective assessment, automated documentation, and now targeted rehabilitation exercises. Ideal for individuals that may benefit from assessment, monitoring and exercising of neck function and clinicians who treat patients with neck pain, cervicogenic dizziness, cervicogenic headaches, Whiplash-associated disorder (WAD), Persistent post-concussion symptoms and Proprioceptive or other cervical sensorimotor impairments.

Availability

The NeckCare Rehabilitation Suite is now available for clinics and practices across the U.S. and Canada.

NeckCare™ empowers physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, and other rehabilitation specialists with evidence-based, automated tools for cervical assessment and treatment. FDA-listed and backed by decades of research, the NeckCare System™ is trusted by leading institutions—including the U.S. Air Force, Harvard Medical School, and the UFC Performance Institute.

