Governor Ivey Highlights Alabama’s Zero Tolerance for Crime, Provides Update on ALEA Enforcement Efforts in Montgomery Ahead of Holiday Season

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on Friday announced the successful completion of ALEA’s initial “Troop Zero” enforcement detail in Montgomery County, alongside expanded operations by the Agency’s Capitol Patrol Unit. These two coordinated public safety initiatives launched to deter dangerous driving behaviors, reduce criminal activity and enhance security in and around the city of Montgomery, particularly within the Capitol Complex and popular downtown destinations.

“Public safety is the number one responsibility for government at all levels – federal, state and local. We will continue doing all we can here in our Capital City and around our state to ensure safe communities,” said Governor Ivey. “Thank you to the men and women of ALEA for stepping up across the state, and especially here in Montgomery. We continue to see strong results.”

High-visibility details and robust enforcement efforts were established by ALEA at the direction of Governor Ivey following the shootings that occurred in downtown Montgomery on October 4. With the continued support of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, ALEA deployed uniformed saturation patrols along Interstates 65 and 85 and other major routes to promote traffic safety, assist local partners and strengthen criminal deterrence. These efforts complemented the ongoing work of the Metro Area Crime Suppression (MACS) Unit, as well as strengthened visibility downtown through ALEA’s Capitol Patrol Unit.

Between October 25 and November 5, Troopers assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division conducted 1,608 vehicle stops, issuing 2,006 citations and 681 warnings, a measurable reduction effort aimed at preventing crashes, saving lives and curbing unlawful behavior on Montgomery’s busiest corridors.

During this same timeframe, ALEA’s Capitol Patrol Unit expanded its operational footprint to provide enhanced security throughout the State Capitol Complex and nearby areas, including Riverfront Park, restaurants, hotels and event venues. Within the last month, 12 days were selected for targeted enforcement within the expanded downtown area. In the 12-day period alone, Capitol Patrol members conducted:

1,121 traffic enforcement encounters (a combined number of traffic stops and citations issued)

2 felony arrests

1 DUI arrest

2,197 total citizen contacts, including foot patrol engagement, assistance and community interaction.

These increased security measures have created a visible deterrent to crime, strengthened protection of state property and contributed to a greater sense of safety for residents, visitors and businesses throughout downtown Montgomery.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor credited the success of these initiatives to strategic coordination and unwavering support from Governor Ivey and legislative leaders. Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, Senate Pro Tem Garlan Gudger and budget Chairmen Representative Rex Reynolds and Senator Greg Albritton worked to increase funding this past session for an increased law enforcement presence in the Capitol Complex and adjoining areas.

“Troop Zero was designed to provide a safe environment for citizens and visitors by offering courteous service, enforcing traffic laws and showing zero tolerance for dangerous or criminal behavior,” said Secretary Taylor. “Thanks to Governor Ivey’s steadfast commitment to public safety, ALEA continues to deploy resources rapidly and efficiently when and where they are needed most.”

ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director, Colonel Jonathan Archer, praised the professionalism and dedication of Troopers from across the state who contributed to these operations.

“The need is urgent, the mission is clear, and our Troopers have answered the call,” said Colonel Archer. “Many of those assigned to Highway Patrol served away from their homes and families to support Montgomery and the operation of Troop Zero. Their effort reflects the very best of our Agency’s commitment to reducing crashes, saving lives and ensuring the safety of everyone who lives in, works in or visits our local communities.”

As the holiday season approaches with increased travel, shopping and events, ALEA will continue targeted enforcement and security operations throughout Montgomery. Both MACS and Capitol Patrol will maintain a strong, visible presence to protect downtown merchants, support holiday shoppers and visitors, and reassure the community that safety remains ALEA’s top priority.

Secretary Taylor added, “The citizens of Montgomery, as well as the entire state, can trust that our Agency will be working around the clock to keep them safe this holiday season. From Troopers in Highway Patrol working across the state, to the continued targeted enforcement here in Montgomery by SBI Special Agents and Capitol Patrol, we are proud to work alongside our local and federal partners to protect and serve everyone.”

ALEA will continue to evaluate and deploy Troop Zero operations statewide as needed to support local partners, promote traffic safety and uphold its mission of protecting and serving all who live in or travel through Alabama.

