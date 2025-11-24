Governor Ivey Encourages Alabama Small Businesses to Compete in 2026 National Small Business Week Awards

MONTGOMERY – Fresh off proclaiming Saturday, November 29, 2025, as Small Business Saturday in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging strong Alabama participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 2026 National Small Business Week Awards.

National awards will be presented during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., next May during National Small Business Week. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam will be selected for State Small Business Person of the Year awards. State award winners will compete for the 2026 National Small Business Person of the Year title, SBA’s signature award.

Nominations will be accepted for numerous other categories, including small business exporting awards, disaster recovery awards and federal procurement awards. Additionally, the local Alabama District Office will have award categories that will be celebrated at a state-level only.

“In an America First economy, Alabama’s small businesses are the ones setting the pace. We’ve got makers, builders, innovators and risk-takers whose stories deserve to be told on a national stage,” said Governor Ivey. “I want to see Alabama in the running and bringing home the win, because we’ve got the talent to do it. I encourage folks everywhere in our state to nominate their favorites and help Alabama takes its rightful place at the top.”

The Alabama categories include:

Veteran-Owned Business of the Year: A veteran small business owner that has operated their business successfully for the last three years in Alabama.

Women-Owned Business Person of the Year: An individual who has fulfilled a commitment to the advancement of women’s business ownership may be nominated.

Small Business Manufacturer of the Year: A small business in the manufacturing sector that has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and growth. This award celebrates the vital role small manufacturers play in restoring American economic dominance, technological advancements, national security and more.

Rural-Owned Business of the Year: A small business that has demonstrated exceptional performance and growth in a rural community. This award celebrates the vital role small businesses play in our rural communities. To be eligible for this award, the business must be located at an address designated as rural by the USDA Rural Development Property Eligibility search tool.

All nominations must be submitted electronically by 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) on Dec. 22, 2025.

National Small Business Week recognizes the contributions of America’s 36 million small businesses – which make up 99% of all businesses in America, create two out of every three new jobs and employ about half of America’s workforce. Next year, National Small Business Week will take place May 3 through May 9, 2026.

“During National Small Business Week, we honor America’s job creators and the vital role they play in making our country the greatest in the world,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “From farms to factories, hardworking small businesses are the engine of our economy, the heartbeat of local communities and the foundation of our nation’s strength. Thanks to our free enterprise system, small businesses power generational opportunity and economic growth. With the America First agenda, they are a key part of a historic comeback that is renewing the promise of the American Dream.”

To view the full list of awards, local area contacts, and for how to nominate a small business in your area including forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw.

Want to Learn More? Join the SBA Alabama District Office for a one-hour session to get an overview, learn about the nomination process, learn about the forms and best practices to increase the likelihood of your nomination being selected.

How to Submit an Award-Winning Nomination and Office Hours

Hosted every other Wednesday, starting October 22.

Dates: December 3 & December 17

Time: 11:00 am to 12:00pm CT

Where: Virtual

To join for one of SBA’s 2026 National Small Business Week Awards info session, please visit the link below:

https://forms.office.com/g/aH02cpMAFH

###