Statement from Council Vice President Will Jawando on Council Leadership

MARYLAND, November 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 21, 2025

From the Office of Council Vice President Will Jawando

Montgomery Council Vice President Will Jawando released the following statement regarding the upcoming election of officers for the Montgomery County Council:

“Serving as Vice President alongside Council President Kate Stewart this past year has been an honor. Together, we've navigated complex challenges and delivered for Montgomery County residents during a difficult time.

“Earlier this summer, I made the decision not to seek the Council President role. I believe the Council President should be fully focused on serving the Council and managing Council operations. With my campaign for County Executive underway, I knew I needed to make a choice about where to dedicate my time and energy.

“This year, I will focus on fulfilling my obligations as an At-Large Councilmember and committee chair, while working directly with families, public service workers, educators and business owners across the County to listen, learn and fight for the change they need. That's different work from managing Council operations, and both deserve someone's full attention.

“I'm proud of the work we've accomplished in Council leadership this year. As we move toward the election of new officers in December, I look forward to supporting the next Council President and Vice President and continuing to deliver results on housing affordability, fully funding our schools and expanding economic opportunity.”

