Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearing on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan on Jan. 21, 2026 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 1 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Hearing to take place at Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. The Council's public hearing on the recommended plan will be held at Rocky Hill Middle School, which is located at 22401 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

The Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan Area covers approximately 969 acres in northern Montgomery County, near Interstate 270 (I-270) and Clarksburg Road. The recommended plan establishes a new vision for a more complete, connected and sustainable Clarksburg community. The recommendations in the plan are focused on shaping future development and improvements to the transportation network, providing additional recreational opportunities for residents, advancing the County’s housing and economic goals, and preserving and protecting the natural environment.

This sector plan is an amendment to a portion of the 1994 Clarksburg Master Plan & Hyattstown Special Study Area and a portion of the 2014 Ten Mile Creek Area Limited Amendment. It focuses on the Transit Corridor District and a few small surrounding areas. This area is part of the I-270 corridor, which is a significant employment resource for the county and the Washington metropolitan region.

More information about the plan can be found on Montgomery Planning's website.

Residents who would like to testify either in person or on Zoom at the Jan. 21 public hearing must sign up on the Council's website or call 240-777-7803 by Jan. 19, 2026, at 5 p.m. The public hearing will also be broadcast live on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on Facebook and YouTube.