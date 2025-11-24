Emirates Biotech launches its Embio product range – a new generation of PLA biopolymers made in the Emirates

Figure 1: Emirates Biotech’s commercial and technology team at Embio’s launch ceremony in the United Arab Emirates. Figure 2: Embio product portfolio.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emirates Biotech has launched its Embio product range, its new line of PolyLactic Acid (PLA) biopolymers designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics. The name Embio reflects the company’s Emirates roots, signifying a biopolymer made in the UAE, while highlighting its commitment to biotechnology and sustainability.With the Embio product launch, Emirates Biotech begins pre-marketing across the Middle East, offering customers the opportunity to source locally stocked PLA for faster delivery times and smaller minimum order volumes. This approach is designed to make it easier for regional converters, brand owners, and packaging manufacturers to start application development and facilitate the transition to plant-based materials.Marc Verbruggen, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Biotech, said, “Our launch of Embio products marks a major milestone in our journey to make renewable and compostable plastics accessible across the Middle East. The Embio name covers more than a product and stands as a symbol of our commitment to innovation, to reducing dependence on fossil resources, and to supporting the region in building a circular economy.”The Embio portfolio includes a range of PLA grades suitable for rigid and flexible packaging, coated paperboard, fibers, nonwovens, and 3D printing.Prashant Lohade, Sales Development Manager at Emirates Biotech, said, “Our decision to maintain local inventory was driven by the need for greater flexibility and faster response times for our customers. “With Embio grades now available in the UAE, customers can access PLA in smaller volumes and benefit from shorter lead times. This marks an important milestone for companies in the Middle East looking to integrate sustainable materials into their existing production lines.”Embio PLA grades combine high clarity, strength, and processability with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional plastics. The material can be recycled or industrially composted and does not leave behind persistent microplastics in the environment, supporting waste reduction and circularity goals.The company’s technical team will support processing trials and application development at customers. Watid Watanyupaisan, Technical Solutions Manager, noted that Embio grades are engineered for both performance and practicality. “Our goal was to design a product that performs similarly to traditional plastics yet runs smoothly on existing equipment. This makes the transition to sustainable materials simple and seamless for converters. Embio grades offer versatility, efficiency, and reliability across a wide range of processing technologies”.Christophe Enkiri, Product Manager at Emirates Biotech, added, “Each Embio grade has been carefully developed and tested under strict conditions to ensure verified compliance with food-contact, bio-based, and compostability standards. This proves that performance and sustainability can coexist without sacrificing a material’s functionality.”The launch of Embio PLA products aligns with the UAE’s sustainability goals, including its national commitment to Net Zero 2050, and the development of a circular economy. By combining regional manufacturing, material innovation, technical expertise, and hands-on customer-focused service, Emirates Biotech is accelerating the transition to a circular, biobased society, making our planet a better place.-ENDS-About Emirates BiotechEmirates Biotech creates high-quality and sustainable substitutes for traditional plastics. Based in UAE, we are the leading company in the Middle East marketing and manufacturing high-quality PLA biopolymers. Our PLA biopolymers are renewable, recyclable, biodegradable and directly relevant to the goals of a circular economy. Emirates Biotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing markets for sustainable products. We supply PLA biopolymers, and we provide expertise in application development, recycling and sustainable end of life solutions. Together, we are helping to accelerate the transition to a circular, biobased society, making our planet a better place for future generations.About PLA biopolymersPLA (PolyLacticAcid) biopolymers are derived from plants that absorb CO2 from our atmosphere, making them a sustainable and biobased alternative to traditional plastics. PLA biopolymers are used in a wide range of applications, such as consumer goods, appliances, packaging, food service ware, and 3D printing. They can be recycled like any other polymer or broken down naturally, helping to cut down on plastic pollution. Material innovation is driving the adoption of PLA in an expanding array of applications, meeting increasingly rigorous requirements. By replacing conventional plastics with PLA biopolymers, we can significantly lower our environmental impact and foster a greener economy.Media Contact:François de Bie, fdebie@emiratesbiotech.com, Tel: +971 56 130 7385Bryan De Vega, bvega@emiratesbiotech.com, Tel: +971 56 103 5679

