Alpinestars and RINA Announce Strategic Technical Collaboration to Drive Innovation in Safety and Performance

GENOA, ITALY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpinestars, a global leader in advanced motorcycling protective gear and technical apparel across all forms of motorsport, and RINA , the multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, are proud to announce a strategic technical collaboration. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of innovation, safety, and performance across high-demand sectors.Combining Alpinestars’ renowned brand reputation and decades of experience in developing cutting-edge protective solutions with RINA’s multidisciplinary engineering expertise, the collaboration aims to elevate standards in product development and testing.Alpinestars, deeply rooted in motorsport and action sports, brings a legacy of innovation, design excellence, and a commitment to rider safety. Its products are trusted by world-class athletes and professionals across the globe, setting benchmarks in performance and reliability.RINA, with its broad technical competencies spanning materials science, industrial engineering, and regulatory compliance, offers a unique cross-sector perspective. Its ability to integrate knowledge from diverse industries - ranging from aerospace to energy - adds a powerful layer of insight and rigor to the collaboration.Together, Alpinestars and RINA will work on enhancing product validation processes, exploring new materials and technologies, and ensuring compliance with the most stringent international standards. This partnership not only reinforces Alpinestars’ commitment to excellence but also showcases the value of cross-disciplinary collaboration in driving meaningful innovation.Chris Hillard, Alpinestars Head of Media and Communications, said: "It’s a positive step in our technical growth to be working with RINA. Their technical depth and global reach perfectly complement our ethos to always be thinking ahead and innovatively to deliver the highest level of protection and performance to our customers."Michele Budetta, Chief Executive Officer of RINA Consulting, added: "Partnering with Alpinestars allows us to apply our engineering expertise in a dynamic and demanding field. This collaboration enables us to work on cutting-edge technologies and rigorous testing standards. Together, we strive to push the boundaries of product development, setting new benchmarks for safety and innovation. Our goal is to ensure every product meets the highest levels of quality and reliability. Ultimately, we aim to address the evolving needs of users worldwide while driving continuous improvement."This collaboration underscores the power of combining brand heritage with technical versatility, paving the way for future advancements that benefit both industries and end users.Alpinestars, the world’s premier motorsports performance protection manufacturer, has been racing at the highest levels of motorsports for over 60 years. Partnering with the world’s best drivers and teams in championships from Formula 1, MotoGP, AMA MX/SX, NASCAR to WRC and Dakar, the company is committed to delivering the highest level of technically advanced products that offer the ultimate in performance, protection, and breathability, to the racing world’s top athletes and to Motorcycle and Motorsport enthusiasts around the world.RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org

