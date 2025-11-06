StocExpo 2026 to Fuel Global Collaboration in Energy Storage

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StocExpo, the world’s leading event for tank storage and future fuels, will return to the Rotterdam Ahoy on 10–11 March 2026, bringing together international experts, innovators, and associations to explore the future of energy infrastructure under the theme “Fuelling Global Collaboration.”As the energy sector continues to evolve, StocExpo 2026 will provide a vital platform for terminal operators, EPC contractors, technology providers, and regulators to share knowledge, form partnerships, and develop solutions that strengthen the global storage network. The event will showcase how cooperation across borders and disciplines can accelerate innovation, maintenance excellence, and sustainable growth.What to expect at StocExpo 2026Building on the success of the event’s 20th anniversary in 2025, next year’s edition will feature a revitalised conference programme, expanded exhibition, and enhanced collaboration opportunities with leading industry associations, including EEMUA, iTanks, VOTOB, TSA, EPCOL, ILTA and USI.Key themes at the 2026 event will include:• Maintenance and EPC Innovation – Exploring how AI, robotics, and predictive analytics are transforming terminal maintenance from reactive to strategic.• Circular Economy and Sustainability – Examining how storage plays a pivotal role in achieving Europe’s net-zero goals through reuse, recycling, and energy efficiency.• Global Collaboration in Practice – Insight from international associations and operators on the importance of shared learning and cross-border partnerships.• Safety, Regulation, and Health – Updates on evolving EU policies and safety frameworks shaping future terminal operations.The FETSA Conference Stage will once again be a cornerstone of the event, featuring sessions led by European and international policy experts, regulators, and operators discussing ESG reporting, future fuels, and the political and economic forces impacting the storage industry.A global meeting place for the storage communityStocExpo 2026 will bring together more than 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from over 70 countries, offering unparalleled opportunities to network, do business, and discover innovations driving the industry forward. Visitors can expect live demonstrations, interactive workshops, and dedicated zones focusing on digitalisation, safety, and sustainable construction.“After two decades of growth, StocExpo continues to be the industry’s essential meeting place,” said Adam Gough, Portfolio Director. “The 2026 edition will focus on the collaboration, innovation, and technical excellence that will define the next chapter for tank storage and future fuels. The conversations that happen in Rotterdam will help shape the future of the industry.”For more information on StocExpo please contact: Eleanor Gravette, Marketing Manager atStocExpo at Eleanor.Gravette@easyfairs.comENDSAbout StocExpoStocExpo is a two-day exhibition and conference for the tank storage and future fuels industry. Industry leaders will meet to stay ahead of the competition, network and gain new business at the Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands from the 10-11 March 2025. Find out more at www.stocexpo.com For further information, please contact:Eleanor Gravette, Marketing ManagerEleanor.Gravette@easyfairs.com+44 (0)20 3196 4365About EasyfairsEasyfairs organises and hosts events, bringing communities together to visit the future.We currently organise 110 market-leading event titles in 12 countries (Algeria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) and manage eight event venues in Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden (Antwerp, Ghent, Mechelen-Brussels North, Namur, Gorinchem, Hardenberg, Malmö and Stockholm).We are passionate about “easifying” the life of our customers and increasing the return on investment and return on time for professional communities through our all-in formulas, advanced technology and customer-centric approach. Our digital features and initiatives provide these communities with excellent opportunities to network effectively and do business throughout the year.The Easyfairs Group employs 820 highly committed talents, deploys the best marketing and technology tools and develops brands with a strong appeal to our stakeholder communities.For the sixth year running, Deloitte conferred “Best Managed Company” status on Easyfairs in 2024.Visit the future with Easyfairs and find out more on www.easyfairs.com

