Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Among Pittsburgh’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Company named to the Pittsburgh Business Times 2025 Fast 50 list for rapid growth & success.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, an Escajeda Holdings company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, has been named to the Pittsburgh Business Times’ 2025 Fast 50 list, recognizing the Greater Pittsburgh region’s fastest-growing private companies based on revenue growth.Escajeda Masonry & Concrete achieved a 40% growth rate, ranking number 47 on this year’s list. The company’s recent momentum is driven by sustained demand in the residential market, where exceptional workmanship continues to earn repeat business, referrals, and standout reviews. Escajeda Masonry & Concrete has also expanded its presence in both public and private commercial sectors, leveraging a proven track record of delivering high-quality, timely, and competitively priced work. The company was previously recognized in 2023 for year-over-year growth and craftsmanship, underscoring its strong and rising position in the construction and building restoration industry.To qualify for the Fast 50 list, companies must generate at least $2 million in revenue in 2022 and demonstrate continued growth through 2024. Eligible companies must also be independent, locally owned, and headquartered in the Pittsburgh region. For more information, visit www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh “Being named to the Fast 50 list reinforces our mission to set the standard for excellence in residential and commercial restoration. Pittsburgh has always been home for us, and we’re proud to be recognized among the region’s top businesses,” said Steve Kotz, President of Escajeda Masonry & Concrete. “As we continue to grow our footprint and expand our capabilities – while reinvesting in the most important part of our company, our people – we’re honored to receive this recognition and energized for what lies ahead. Our team’s relentless work ethic is what has brought us here and will carry us into the next promising chapter of Escajeda Masonry & Concrete.”Built on craftsmanship, expertise, and dependability, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete has continued to establish itself as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing masonry restoration firms. The company is a trusted provider of masonry restoration, preservation, historical restoration, and new construction services, known for its skilled team, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to delivering durable, high-quality results across the region.About Escajeda Masonry & ConcreteEscajeda Masonry & Concrete is a fully licensed and certified construction company based in Pittsburgh, PA. Since 2006, they have assisted in masonry restoration and construction in both commercial and residential projects across Western PA, West Virginia, and Ohio. With years of experience in structure integrity and a high mastery of equipment, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete offers services from masonry restoration and new concrete/repairs to historical preservation. For more information, please visit www.escajedamasonry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.