IDI Consulting Spreads Holiday Cheer to Families in Need with 11th Annual Toys for Tots Drive

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDI Consulting, a Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm, announces the launch of its 11th annual Toys for Tots collection drive. The annual gift drive, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, helps bring the joy of Christmas and hope to America’s economically disadvantaged children. In 2024 alone, Toys for Tots donated over 30 million toys to nearly 13 million children nationwide.Since 2015, this annual effort has become a beloved tradition among IDI Consulting employees and the community. Each year, the drive provides an opportunity to give back and make the holidays brighter for local families. For those who wish to make a gift donation this year, IDI Consulting will have a collection box for new, unwrapped toys in its office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502, Pittsburgh.“Supporting Toys for Tots has been a meaningful tradition for our employees and community,” said Barry Lynch, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “As we enter our 11th year, we’re reminded of how powerful small acts of generosity can be. Together, we can bring joy to children and families who need it most this holiday season.”IDI Consulting’s participation in Toys for Tots is part of its ongoing mission to giving back to the community. With rising economic challenges continuing to impact families, this annual effort has taken on even greater significance. Earlier this year, the firm also supported the 2025 Pittsburgh Heart Walk, benefiting the American Heart Association’s fight against heart disease and stroke.For more than 75 years, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has delivered holiday gifts to millions of children across the country. With drives organized in over 800 communities nationwide, the program has distributed more than 677 million toys to 301 million children since its founding in 1947. To learn more, please visit toysfortots.org.About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and innovative IT solutions. Services include Project Management, System Integrator Consulting, Business Process Modeling, Data Analytics, Data Warehouse Management, Application Development, IT Advisory, IT Staffing, and SAP Development and Integration. The company's enterprise suite of AI tools and services includes Data Pipeline Development, AI Model Training, Model Deployment, Machine Learning Operations, and Risk Mitigation. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

