Mason Color Works Unveils Newly Redesigned Website to Enhance Customer Experience

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mason Color Works, a global leader in color solutions for ceramics, powder coatings, investment casting, and plastics, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated site provides a more intuitive, visually engaging, and efficient experience for customers seeking to request products, safety data, product information, and technical details.The redesign incorporates several key improvements designed to streamline navigation and improve usability:• Simplified Product Ordering: Restructured layouts place essential information first, helping users find what they need faster and with fewer clicks.• Larger, Pantone-Style Color Swatches: Updated swatches more closely resemble Pantone samples, allowing customers to better visualize colors.• Streamlined Safety Data Sheet Requests: New online form simplifies SDS requests, sending inquiries directly to Mason Color’s technical team for faster response.• Enhanced Visual Design: Modern, high-impact images bring product categories to life.“We wanted to give our customers more than just a new look – we wanted to make their experience faster, easier, and more inspiring,” said Carol Mason, President of Mason Color Works. “This redesign is about giving them a better overall experience so they can find what they need and feel confident in the color solutions they choose.”The new website also lays the groundwork for future improvements, including expanded product imagery and additional technical resources to further support customers in their color development and application processes.Explore the redesigned site and full product offerings at www.masoncolor.com About Mason Color WorksTrusted since 1842, Ohio-based Mason Color Works is a leading manufacturer and global provider of high temperature inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings. Lines of business include a wide range of specialty market applications including ceramic stains, plastics, vinyl, acrylics, powder coating, refractory additives, body stains and pool colors. With a focus on quality, customer service and people, Mason Color Works is dedicated to the continuation of the highest industry standards. Visit MasonColor.com for more information.

