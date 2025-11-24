John Gilstrap Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — “Best Thriller & Suspense Author – 2025”

John Gilstrap

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary thriller novelist John Gilstrap, New York Times bestselling author of the Jonathan Grave series, has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Thriller & Suspense Author – 2025.” This accolade underscores Gilstrap’s status as one of the most powerful and skillful voices in the suspense genre, whose work continues to captivate readers worldwide with its emotional intensity and high-stakes action.

John Gilstrap is a masterful storyteller, speaker, and former safety-engineering expert whose background and imagination fuel his electrifying narratives. A pioneer in blending real-world expertise with cinematic thriller craft, he brings over 30 years of experience in writing, consulting, and public speaking

Gilstrap’s journey to writing greatness is rooted in his early years: after earning his bachelor’s degree in American history from the College of William & Mary, he went on to complete a Master of Science in Safety Engineering at the University of Southern California, while serving for 15 years in the volunteer fire service. His first major commercial success arrived with Nathan’s Run, a thriller that sold in over 20 countries and was optioned for film.

Since establishing himself as a full-time author, Gilstrap has dedicated his career to crafting gripping novels like the Jonathan Grave series, his new Irene Rivers thriller Burned Bridges, and the Victoria Emerson books. He continuously raises the bar—and redefines standards—of tension, authenticity, and emotional resonance in modern fiction.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community, launched nine years ago, now includes over 7,800 professionals across Southern California. The community is committed to celebrating excellence in business, creativity, and leadership, and operates under the ethos: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles, while building a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, BoLAA Awards Coordinator. “We are thrilled to welcome John Gilstrap into our BoLAA family, as he truly embodies the creativity, resilience, and storytelling mastery this award represents.”

By receiving this honor, Gilstrap joins a distinguished group of professionals whose work continues to shape Los Angeles and the larger creative landscape as a hub for world-class literary talent and groundbreaking storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.