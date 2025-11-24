Limited-Time Black Friday Discounts Announced for Michael J. Cooper’s Historical Novels: Give the Gift of Storytelling

One of many unique relationships in The Rabbi's Knight; a Muslim maiden and a Knight Templar.

All e-books will be available for just 99¢ for one week, from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, award-winning historical fiction author Michael J. Cooper invites readers to travel across centuries with a special Black Friday Books Sale, offering all e-book editions for just 99 cents. Beginning November 27, 2025, and lasting for one full week, this limited-time event gives readers access to Cooper’s acclaimed catalog, stories rich with adventure, culture, and unforgettable characters, at the lowest price of the year.

To purchase Cooper's award-winning sagas, click here: https://michaeljcooper.net/books.php

“I aim to transport readers into the pivotal moments that shape our world,” says Cooper. “Through vivid characters, sweeping conflicts, and the cultural shifts that define history, my storytelling highlights how historical fiction can illuminate the past while deepening our understanding of the present.”

This year's promotion arrives during a renewed literary focus on preserving the human story and recognizing the cultural importance of historical fiction, an area where Cooper’s work continues to resonate deeply with readers around the world.

Cooper adds, “Wages of Empire and Crossroads of Empire novels are truly binge-worthy, the characters evolve with every challenge, and the momentum carries you straight through. The Rabbi’s Knight remains one of my most heartfelt works, an unforgettable love story set against the dangers and savagery of the Crusades.”

Wages of Empire

A sweeping World War I tale, Wages of Empire traces young Evan Sinclair’s journey from the Western Front to the heart of a larger imperial struggle shaping the world during the early 20th Century.

Crossroads of Empire

A sweeping World War I adventure in which an amnesiac soldier’s journey to rediscover himself intersects with the shifting power of empires.

The Rabbi’s Knight

In the final days of the Crusades, a Knight Templar, a wise rabbi, and an unlikely band of allies risk everything to safeguard the hidden secrets of Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Also central to the novel is a beautiful and complicated love story between the knight and Zahirah, a beautiful Muslim woman.

“With the holidays approaching, I wanted to make these stories easy to discover or share,” says Cooper. “History is the heartbeat of humanity, and historical fiction is where we feel it.”

This one-week sale is perfect for book lovers, educators, history enthusiasts, and anyone seeking immersive and multifaceted storytelling rooted in courage, culture, and the enduring human spirit.

Glowing Reviews Include:

“In The Rabbi's Knight Cooper brings to life an array of real-life figures, displaying a rich knowledge of history and culture and a deep understanding of the religious conflicts of the time. This page-turner always maintains forward momentum, and fans of historical fiction will find much to enjoy in these pages.”

—Kirkus Review

"The masterful storytelling of Wages of Empire will keep you furiously turning the pages of this compelling historical WWI novel. A winner!"

—Andrew Kaplan, NYT bestselling author of the Homeland novels and the Scorpion series

"In Crossroads of Empire Cooper masterfully crafts a novel that intertwines vivid characters and complex themes, blending historical fiction with elements of mystery and intrigue. This unique combination makes it a must-read for fans of both genres."

—BookTrib Review

For the holiday season, readers may be interested in Cooper's depiction of the "The Christmas Truce" of 1914 as it appears in Crossroads of Empire:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wR1lz_QPj0uaq8l-47OOOg3x5RDoNO_-/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=103017528272874995445&rtpof=true&sd=true

About the Author

Michael J. Cooper, a native of Berkeley, CA., moved to Israel after high school and lived in Jerusalem in 1966, the final year the city remained divided between Israel and Jordan. He spent over a decade traveling the region, performing on stage and Israeli television, and studying at Hebrew University before earning his medical degree from Tel Aviv University.

After a forty-year career as a pediatric cardiologist in Northern California, he has continued to volunteer on the West Bank, providing cardiac care to Palestinian children who lack access to care. An award-winning author, Cooper writes historical fiction rooted in cultural crossroads, conflict, and coexistence. He lives in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife and two opinionated pets.

To learn more about Michael J. Cooper, click here: https://michaeljcooper.net/

