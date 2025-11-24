'Eat Like an Entrepreneur' Unveils the Energy Blueprint for Peak Success

Charlie Carroll

Charlie Carroll, who launched over 50 ventures before turning 50, challenges the myth that success depends on having more time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and serial entrepreneur Charlie Carroll is challenging one of the biggest misconceptions in business and personal development: the belief that success requires “more time.” In his transformative book, Eat Like An Entrepreneur: You Don’t Need More Time. You Need More Energy, Carroll argues that time isn’t what separates high achievers from everyone else; energy is.

“People always ask how I launched 50 businesses before turning 50, and the truth is simple: people don’t need more time, they need more energy. We all get the same 24 hours, but it’s our energy levels that determine what we can create, build, and become,” says Carroll.

Through his work, ranging from helping individuals experiencing homelessness to working with billionaires, he has seen that energy is the true common denominator of achievement.

“Everything is about energy. People who create do so with an excess of energy,” Carroll explains. “Think about the food you put into your body. You have to understand that what you eat has chemistry. The brain requires more energy than any other organ, which means it needs the most fuel to operate.”

Carroll also sheds light on the nutritional realities in marginalized communities. Many of these families rely on convenience stores, gas stations, and fast food because they believe they can’t afford to eat healthy. He says the most expensive meal in America is a dollar bag of chips and a Mountain Dew. People who are overweight often need a lot of fuel just to stay energized. The cycle is brutal.

“Sugar and refined carbs are like paper and cardboard when you’re starting a fire; they ignite fast, but they burn out just as quickly. If you want real, sustained energy, you need proteins and healthy fats. Those are the long-burning logs that keep your internal fire going strong,” Carroll notes.

In Eat Like An Entrepreneur, Carroll blends accessible nutritional science with a deeper exploration of human energy, even drawing from quantum concepts to show how internal fuel shapes external reality. His insights, drawn from years as a professional athlete, a serial entrepreneur, and a student of global wellness leaders, explain which foods amplify energy and which drain it.

“This book is so much more than a guide to eating well," Carroll concludes. "It’s a roadmap for unlocking higher creativity, performance, and personal power. I wrote it for entrepreneurs, athletes, wellness seekers, and anyone who feels stuck, tired, or unable to reach their potential. Energy changes everything.”

About the Author

Charlie Carroll, an Ohio native and serial entrepreneur, has launched more than 50 businesses before the age of 50, each shaped by his commitment to quality, connection, and human energy. A former professional athlete, he has spent years studying performance and how nutrition fuels creativity, focus, and resilience. As the founder of BodyGarage and owner of two distinctive restaurants, Carroll creates spaces designed to help people refuel both physically and energetically.

Learn more at www.charliecarroll.com

