Altitude Trampoline Park Celebrates Grand Opening in Cary, NC with Weekend Celebration

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor adventure park, is ready to have Cary residents and visitors jumping for joy. The newest location, opening at the Harrison Pointe Mall (220 Grande Heights Dr.), will celebrate its grand opening starting Friday, December 5, with festivities continuing all weekend long. Guests can look forward to exclusive deals, music, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment. This marks Altitude’s third North Carolina location.The celebration kicks off at Noon on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy $5 1-hour jump passes! To continue the fun, guests are invited to visit the park all weekend long to explore the new attractions and enjoy special offers.On Saturday and Sunday (December 6th and 7th), the Cary team is offering a $15 1-Hour Jump Pass deal, valid all day long on both dates. All weekend long, guests can also snag discounts on Birthday Party Packages— $100 off MVP, $75 off All Star, and $50 off Rookie. Party package deals are available online only at: https://www altitudetrampolinepark.com /locations/north-carolina/cary/birthdays.“This park is more than just a business—it’s about creating a place where families can laugh, move, and grow together,” said Montrezl Harrell, Co-owner of the Cary Altitude Trampoline Park. “I wanted to bring something positive to the community that combines fun and fitness while giving kids a safe space to be active. Cary felt like the perfect home for that vision.”The new Cary Altitude boasts nonstop fun attractions for all ages, including an Extreme Dodgeball Court, Climbing Wall, Basketball Trampoline Dunk, ValoJump interactive game platform, and more. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks at the in-park café, making it a go-to spot for birthday parties, family outings, corporate events, or just burning off some energy.The park is open Monday–Thursday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.–9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m.–7 p.m.Throughout December, guests can take advantage of $5 Fridays in December or purchase a discounted Annual Membership (starting at $99) now through 12/31/25.Meet the Team Behind Cary’s New AltitudeTerrence Taylor, Owner & Managing PartnerA respected sports executive, entrepreneur, and community leader, Terrence Taylor brings a strong background in athlete development and youth programming. Through his companies— Competitive Edge Performance, Dynasty Global Management, and the Montrezl Harrell Youth Foundation—, he has supported elite athletes and expanded opportunities for young people across North Carolina. His leadership blends business strategy with a heart for community impact.Montrezl Harrell, OwnerFormer NBA player, entrepreneur, and Tarboro native Montrezl Harrell brings his trademark passion and energy to the Cary Altitude. Beyond the court, he has focused his efforts on youth development and community investment through the Montrezl Harrell Youth Foundation. His work continues to support family entertainment, active lifestyles, and safe spaces for kids to thrive.Jeanette Taylor, General ManagerWith decades of experience in quality assurance and business ownership, Jeanette Taylor is stepping in as General Manager. Known for her high standards and attention to detail, she has built a successful commercial cleaning and maintenance company while serving as the nurturing “matriarch” of her family. Her warmth, leadership, and commitment to doing things right the first time make her a natural fit to lead the Cary team.For more information about the Cary Altitude Trampoline Park and jump passes, visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/north-carolina/cary/220-grande-heights-drive *To claim the discounts for birthday packages, a valid promotional code ($100 OFF MVP-Code MVP100, $75 OFF All Star-Code STAR75, or $50 OFF Rookie-Code ROOK50) must be entered at checkout.*The offers cannot be combined, stacked, or used with any other coupons, discounts, promotions, or special offers.About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! With unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more, providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long.Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2025. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

