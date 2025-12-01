Surcheros® Opens Third Tennessee Location in Mt. Juliet

The First 100 Customers Receive Free Burritos for a Year* on Dec. 8

MT. JULIET, GA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , the community favorite known for bold flavors and Southern hospitality, opens its third Tennessee location in Mt. Juliet. The new Surcheros, located at 1454 Rutland Dr, Suite B-1, celebrates the new location with a grand opening on Monday, December 8, 2025, starting at 10:30 am. To celebrate the opening, Surcheros is giving away free burritos for a year* to the first 100 guests that make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app The Mt. Juliet location is led by a local Wilson County franchisee team that previously launched and grew the successful Antioch and Murfreesboro restaurants. This experienced group brings a track record of strong operations, community engagement, and consistent guest satisfaction. They built loyal followings in both markets through attentive service, efficient execution, and a focus on delivering fresh, made-to-order meals with genuine Southern hospitality. This same proven approach now drives the Mt. Juliet opening, allowing the team to expand Surcheros’ presence in Tennessee while strengthening its commitment to serving local communities."Mt. Juliet is a vibrant and growing community, and we are absolutely thrilled to bring Surcheros here," said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "Our commitment is to serve up fresh, high-quality, made-to-order meals with that signature Southern hospitality. We believe our great flavors and convenient dining will make us a fast favorite for families and professionals alike in the area."The new location features all the fan favorites including freshly-made bowls, tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas with a choice of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings and a variety of signature sauces. Kids can enjoy the Lil’ Ones menu, and guests can also order salads, burrito bowls, and more.At the Mt. Juliet location, diners can enjoy a spacious dining area, and an outdoor patio. Guests can dine in, order for quick pickup, or utilize third-party delivery services through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Surcheros Mt. Juliet also offers catering services for groups of 10 or more, perfect for team lunches, family gatherings, or any special occasion. The restaurant will open daily from 10:30 am - 9 pm."Expanding our footprint to Mt. Juliet is a key part of our growth strategy in Tennessee," added Christian. "The positive reception we’ve received in our other locations gives us great confidence that the community here will love what we have to offer. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Mt. Juliet dining scene."Guests can take advantage of special offers during the Mt. Juliet grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*Offer valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

